FC Bayern make good on their promise

FC Bayern will play a friendly at Regionalliga West side 1. FC Düren on 28 July. The German record champions are thereby keeping a promise made during the coronavirus pandemic. In October 2020, Düren, as winners of the Mittelrheinpokal (Middle Rhine Cup), were drawn to play the then Champions League winners in the DFB Cup. The pandemic meant the framework for the competition was complicated and the joy was somewhat muted; Düren gave up their right to play at home, and the game took place behind closed doors at the Allianz Arena.

FC Bayern CEO Jan-Christian Dreesen: "We're delighted we can now keep the promise we made during the coronavirus pandemic. FC Düren were deprived of a unique experience back then and we're now happy to make up for it for the fans in this region. As FC Bayern, we want to be both approachable and accessible - we're looking forward to playing against Düren."

The game will take place at the Karl-Knipprath-Stadion in the neighbouring town of Jülich, which, thanks to additional stands, will be able to accommodate 9,000 spectators for the German record champions’ visit. Based on the current status of pre-season preparations, it will be the first friendly played outside Bavaria this summer, with the Audi Summer Tour to Asia starting a few days later. Tickets for the match are available HERE on the 1. FC Düren website

FC Bayern had wrapped up the most successful season in their history in 2020, with the team led by Manuel Neuer celebrating winning six titles. It meant the Munich side were on a tight schedule, so the agreement to play at the Reds’ home suited them very well. The cup tie ended 3-0, with Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting bagging a brace and Thomas Müller adding a third from the penalty spot. Javi Martínez, Alphonso Davies and Jamal Musiala were among those in the side.

