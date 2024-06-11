FC Barcelona make offer for Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong

Manchester United target Jeremie Frimpong is wanted by FC Barcelona.

One of the Red Devils’ most consistent players has been Diogo Dalot, who won the players’ player of the year award and has shined at both right and left back this season.

However, outside of Dalot, there has been a major problem at full back and United look set to try and sell on Aaron Wan-Bissaka due to the player’s lack of growth as an attacking threat.

There have been recent rumours that the player is of interest to Galatasaray but they would probably need to seriously up their offer.

One player who United have been consistently linked with is Jeremie Frimpong, who has enjoyed a wonderful season winning the domestic double with Bayer Leverkusen and contributing a scarcely believable 14 goals and 12 assists from the full back position.

United reportedly need to shift Wan-Bissaka if they want to complete a deal for the Dutchman but they may need to act quickly as the player is in much demand.

He has already been linked to Premier League rivals such as Liverpool and Manchester City.

Spanish outlet Sport have now reported that Barcelona are primed to try and whisk the player off to the Mediterranean coast.

The paper states that Barcelona cannot afford the €50 million valuation of the player but “he is a player that Hansi Flick has put on the table.”

Barcelona have reportedly already put in a lower offer but “Frimpong, for now, wants to wait for the Euro Cup to end” before making a decision on his future.

It is also reported that Bayer Leverkusen “would be open to players entering the deal” with Ansu Fati suggested as a possibility to include in a hypothetical deal with the Germans with a market value of €10-15 million.

However, according to Sport, players may not be open to leaving Barcelona due to the fact they will want a pre-season with new coach Hansi Flick, who may see them as part of his plans in a way former coach Xavi didn’t.

In terms of a straight cash deal, Barcelona don’t seem such a huge threat as they are “paralyzed by financial fair play and returning to the 1:1 rule” in La Liga which drastically restricts the business Spanish sides can do.

If United were able to sell Wan-Bissaka it would seem they could easily outspend Barcelona and put a much more attractive offer on the table than the Catalans.





