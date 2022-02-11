FBS teams Notre Dame has losing record against

As winning a tradition that Notre Dame has, that tradition hasn’t always shined through. In fact, there are some schools that the Irish have lost to more times than they’ve beaten. A few other teams have beaten the Irish the only time they’ve faced them, and still others have more than one victory without having lost at all. Given how big the Irish are in more ways than one, that’s a sense of pride for anyone.

Who are the lucky few that can say with certitude that they have the upper hand on Notre Dame? For our purposes, we’ll narrow it down to the programs currently competing at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Quick shoutout to the teams that never will have to worry about losing this distinction because they either don’t play in the Irish’s division anymore or they no longer exist. Those programs are Yale, Knox, Chicago and Great Lakes Navy.

Now, here are the FBS programs that have true bragging rights over the Irish:

Georgia

Sep 21, 2019; Athens, GA, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Cole Kmet (84) is tackled by Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Divaad Wilson (1) in the first quarter at Sanford Stadium. Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 3-0

Last meeting: Sept. 21, 2019 – Georgia 23, Notre Dame 17

Oregon State

Dec. 28, 2004; Phoenix, AZ USA; Notre Dame quarterback Brady Quinn is hit as he releases the ball by Oregon State’s Trent Bray in the second half of the 2004 Insight Bowl Dec. 28, 2004 at Bank One Ballpark in Phoenix, Arizona. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 2-0

Last meeting: Dec. 28, 2004 in Insight Bowl – Oregon State 38, Notre Dame 21

Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State wide receiver Jaden Bray (85) dives in for a touchdown as Notre Dame linebacker Jack Kiser (24) defends during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Record vs. Notre Dame: 1-0

Only meeting: Jan. 1, 2022 in Fiesta Bowl – Oklahoma State 37, Notre Dame 35

Cincinnati

Cincinnati Bearcats defensive lineman Curtis Brooks (92) celebrates after a 4th down stop in the fourth quarter of the NCAA football game on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind. Cincinnati Bearcats defeated Notre Dame Fighting Irish 24-13.

Record vs. Notre Dame: 1-0

Only meeting: Oct. 2, 2021 – Cincinnati 24, Notre Dame 13

Tulsa

Oct. 30, 2010; South Bend, IN, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane kicker Kevin Fitzpatrick (47) kicks a field goal as Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Kerry Neal (56) attempts to block the kick in the fourth quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Tulsa won 28-27. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 1-0

Only meeting: Oct. 30, 2010 – Tulsa 28, Notre Dame 27

Connecticut

Nov. 21, 2009; South Bend, IN, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish linebacker Scott Smith (41) sits on the field as the Connecticut Huskies celebrate after defeating Notre Dame 33-30 in two overtimes at Notre Dame Stadium. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 1-0

Only meeting: Nov. 21 2009: Connecticut 33, Notre Dame 30 (2OT)

Clemson

Dec. 19, 2020; Charlotte, NC, USA; Notre Dames Javon McKinley (88) has a pass broken up by Clemsons Fred Davis II (2) and Ray Thornton III (16) during the ACC Championship football game on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, inside Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC. Clemson won 34-10. Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune via USA TODAY NETWORK

Record vs. Notre Dame: 4-2

Last meeting: Dec. 19, 2020 in ACC Championship Game – Clemson 34, Notre Dame 10

Ohio State

Jan 1, 2016; Glendale, AZ, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) carries the ball as Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Romeo Okwara (45) defends during the second half in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl at University of Phoenix Stadium. Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 4-2

Last meeting: Jan. 1, 2016 in Fiesta Bowl – Ohio State 44, Notre Dame 28

North Carolina State

Oct 8, 2016; Raleigh, NC, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback DeShone Kizer (14) scrambles as North Carolina State Wolfpack defensive tackle B.J. Hill (98) pursues during the first half at Carter Finley Stadium. Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 2-1

Last meeting: Oct. 28, 2017 – Notre Dame 35, North Carolina State 14

Florida State

Oct 18, 2014; Tallahassee, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles linebacker Jacob Pugh (16) intercepts a pass in the fourth quarter against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Doak Campbell Stadium. Florida State won 31-27. Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 6-5

Last meeting: Sept. 5, 2021 – Notre Dame 41, Florida State 38 (OT)

Michigan

Oct 26, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Nico Collins (4) makes a reception for a touchdown on Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Donte Vaughn (8) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Record vs. Notre Dame: 20-17-1

Last meeting: Oct. 26, 2019 – Michigan 45, Notre Dame 14

Nebraska

8 Sep 2001: The Notre Dame Fighting Irish try to make a last ditch effort but the scoreboard tells the final score against the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Nebraska. The Cornhuskers won 27-17. Brian Bahr/Allsport

Record vs. Notre Dame: 8-7-1

Last meeting: Sept. 8, 2001 – Nebraska 27, Notre Dame 10

