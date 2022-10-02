FBS head coaches rank top 46 teams following Week 5

The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 6.

The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches is 64 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2022 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Marcus Arroyo, UNLV; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Brent Brennan, San Jose State; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Stan Drayton, Temple; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Jeff Hafley, Boston College; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Joe Moorhead, Akron; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada.

Below are the top 46 FBS teams head coaches voted on following Week 5 (top 25 teams and schools receiving votes).

Alabama

Georgia

Ohio State

Michigan

Clemson

USC

Oklahoma State

Tennessee

Ole Miss

Penn State

Utah

Oregon

Kentucky

North Carolina State

Wake Forest

BYU

Kansas

TCU

UCLA

Kansas State

Syracuse

Baylor

Mississippi State

Washington

Arkansas

Cincinnati

LSU

Florida State

Florida

Washington State

Maryland

James Madison

Minnesota

Texas

Texas A&M

Air Force

Oklahoma

Coastal Carolina

Purdue

North Carolina

Tulane

Notre Dame

Illinois

UCF

Pittsburgh

Duke

