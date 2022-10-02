FBS head coaches rank top 46 teams following Week 5
The latest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll was released Sunday ahead of Week 6.
The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Board of Coaches is 64 head coaches at Bowl Subdivision schools. All are members of the American Football Coaches Association. The board for the 2022 season: Tim Albin, Ohio; Tom Allen, Indiana; Blake Anderson, Utah State; Marcus Arroyo, UNLV; Dino Babers, Syracuse; Mike Bloomgren, Rice; Brent Brennan, San Jose State; Neal Brown, West Virginia; Troy Calhoun, Air Force; Jamey Chadwell, Coastal Carolina; Paul Chryst, Wisconsin; Dave Clawson, Wake Forest; Sonny Cumbie, Louisiana Tech; Kalen DeBoer, Washington; Jake Dickert, Washington State; Dana Dimel, Texas-El Paso; Dave Doeren, North Carolina State; Stan Drayton, Temple; Sonny Dykes, TCU; Mike Elko, Duke; Luke Fickell, Cincinnati; Jedd Fisch, Arizona; Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern; James Franklin, Penn State; Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame; Hugh Freeze, Liberty; Willie Fritz, Tulane; Danny Gonzales, New Mexico; Jeff Hafley, Boston College; Will Hall, Southern Mississippi; Thomas Hammock, Northern Illinois; Tyson Helton, Western Kentucky; Brady Hoke, San Diego State; Dana Holgorsen; Houston; Butch Jones, Arkansas State; Chris Klieman, Kansas State; Rhett Lashlee, SMU; Lance Leipold, Kansas; Tim Lester, Western Michigan; Sean Lewis, Kent State; Mike Locksley, Maryland; Mike MacIntyre, Florida International; Chuck Martin, Miami (Ohio); Joey McGuire, Texas Tech; Jeff Monken, Army; Joe Moorhead, Akron; Jim Mora, Connecticut; Billy Napier, Florida; Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh; Ken Niumatalolo, Navy; Sam Pittman, Arkansas; Brent Pry, Virginia Tech; Nick Saban, Alabama; Scott Satterfield, Louisville; Greg Schiano, Rutgers; Kirby Smart, Georgia; Jake Spavital, Texas State; Rick Stockstill, Middle Tennessee; Jon Sumrall, Troy; Jeff Tedford, Fresno State; Jeff Traylor, Texas-San Antonio; Mel Tucker, Michigan State; Kyle Whittingham, Utah, Ken Wilson, Nevada.
Below are the top 46 FBS teams head coaches voted on following Week 5 (top 25 teams and schools receiving votes).
Alabama
Georgia
Ohio State
Michigan
Clemson
USC
Oklahoma State
Tennessee
Ole Miss
Penn State
Utah
Oregon
Kentucky
North Carolina State
Wake Forest
BYU
Kansas
TCU
UCLA
Kansas State
Syracuse
Baylor
Mississippi State
Washington
Arkansas
Cincinnati
LSU
Florida State
Florida
Washington State
Maryland
James Madison
Minnesota
Texas
Texas A&M
Air Force
Oklahoma
Coastal Carolina
Purdue
North Carolina
Tulane
Notre Dame
Illinois
UCF
Pittsburgh
Duke
