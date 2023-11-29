An FBI special agent was carjacked at gunpoint in Washington, D.C., Wednesday afternoon, according to multiple law enforcement sources.

The incident occurred near the 1200 block of Constitution Ave., NE.

The agent was driving a blue Chevy Malibu, which contained the agent’s body armor and radio when it was stolen, sources said. The agent was not harmed, sources told ABC News.

PHOTO: Investigators examine recovered FBI vehicle for evidence. (WJLA)

MORE: US military aircraft crashes off Japan's coast, officials say

The car was recovered a short time later, sources said.

The DC Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the matter.

The FBI Washington Field Office and the Metropolitan Police Department Carjacking Task Force are also investigating, according to an FBI spokesperson.

PHOTO: The Federal Bureau of Investigation headquarters building in Washington D..C., July 3, 2023. (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

MORE: Teen saves 3-year-old cousin using CPR skills she learned in school

Washington, D.C., has been experiencing an unprecedented surge in carjackings, surpassing 900 offenses recorded year-to-date in recent days. Carjackings are up more than 100% over last year.

Seventy-seven percent of carjackings in the district this year involve guns, according to MPD. Juveniles account for 65% of carjacking arrests.

FBI special agent carjacked in Washington, D.C. originally appeared on abcnews.go.com