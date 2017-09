Wreck: I have been shaking my head for months trying to understand how a silver spoon NYC frat boy convinced a nation full of backwoods yokels he was just like them.The stunning part is not the technique. It is the ease at which they latched on to him. Like drowning victims grasping for a life preserver. Understandable until you point out they are in water only 2 feet deep. He harped on manufactured, phantom fears.