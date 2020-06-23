FBI, NASCAR announce noose found in Bubba Wallace's garage not hate crime

Following an FBI investigation, it has been determined that Bubba Wallace was not the victim of a hate crime when a noose was found in his Talladega garage on Sunday.

NASCAR made the announcement on Tuesday.

NASCAR and the FBI launched the investigation after the rope was found by one of Wallace's crew members. ESPN reported that Wallace himself never saw the noose.

After its discovery, the entire NASCAR garage banded together in a show of solidarity against racism. NASCAR drivers and crew members walked the track and pushed Wallace's car to the front of the starting grid before Monday's Geico 500.

In addition "#IStandWithBubba" was painted on the infield grass.

Wallace is NASCAR's only Black driver.

