FB Quan Easterling shares why he entered the transfer portal

The Badgers had two more players enter the transfer portal yesterday as fullback Quan Easterling and cornerback Donte Burton both decided to take their talents elsewhere.

Easterling is a 6-foot-2 running back/fullback who came to Wisconsin as part of the 2019 class. The Ohio native took a redshirt year in 2019 and was named a 2020 Academic All-Big Ten selection. He appeared in two games throughout his Wisconsin career.

This morning, Easterling took to Twitter to share why he felt leaving Wisconsin was the best decision for him and his future. The former Badger fullback stated that he felt that his “opportunities were limited,” as he looks for a place where he can see the field more often.

Here is the complete post from Easterling on why he is leaving the Badgers: