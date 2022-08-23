FB Andy Janovich already cut by Texans

A minor but interesting move made by the Cleveland Browns earlier this offseason was releasing FB Andy Janovich. Janovich was set to make a little over a million dollars and had been the team’s starter for the past two seasons.

While the Browns may have been looking to go cheaper at a seldom-used position, the move was a bit of a head-scratcher.

It didn’t take long for Janovich to catch on with another team as the Houston Texans, who have a lot of former Browns including Terrance Mitchell, Pharoah Brown and Tavierre Thomas, signed the fullback.

Despite having $700,000 in guaranteed money, Janovich was a part of Houston’s second round of roster cuts this week. Along with former Cleveland linebacker Tae Davis, the Texans moved on from what now looks to be a mistake signing this offseason.

The move by Houston helps validate Cleveland’s decision to release Janovich this offseason. If he isn’t good enough to help a rebuilding roster, he isn’t good enough to help the Browns push for the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire