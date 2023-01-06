FB Alec Ingold had thumb surgery between Weeks 16 and 17 and played in both games

Football players are tough, and Miami Dolphins fullback Alec Ingold is no exception.

On Thursday, running backs coach Eric Studesville told the media that after suffering a thumb injury during their Christmas Day matchup against the Green Bay Packers, Ingold underwent surgery before playing with a club on his hand against the New England Patriots on New Year’s Day.

Ingold has been an integral part of Miami’s offense this year, serving in both blocking and play-making roles. He may have only played a season-low 16 snaps, but he was out there trying to make a difference and help his team win.

“I think for the fact that six days post-surgery with pins in his thumb, for this guy to tell me on Tuesday, ‘You’re not playing without me this weekend,’ I think speaks volumes to how much character he has, the toughness that he has, the mentality that he has,” Studesville said. “I think it also speaks volumes as to how invested he is in this team and that he wants to be out there with his teammates, contributing whatever way he can.”

The Dolphins could use that effort and heart this weekend in a pivotal Week 18 matchup with the New York Jets where a win could help them make the postseason.

