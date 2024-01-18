Fayetteville State women's basketball off to best start in 12 years with new coach

Fayetteville State women’s basketball is off to its best start in CIAA play in 12 years, and it’s doing so with a first-year interim head coach.

The Broncos haven’t lost a league game yet, bumping their record to 7-0 in conference play and 14-1 overall with Wednesday’s 75-67 victory over Shaw, and they’re positioned at No. 22 nationally in the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Division II poll.

The only team ranked in the CIAA’s top four in team offense and defense, FSU leads the league in rebounding and blocked shots, and ranks third in assists and steals.

The Broncos also have the third-leading individual scorer in the conference with senior Aniylah Bryant posting 16.9 points per game.

Coach Tyreece Brown stands with teammates Aniylah Bryant (1) and Ashara Hayes during Virginia Union at Fayetteville State women’s basketball on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

To coach Tyreece Brown, all the big numbers are the result of his team’s buy-in and work ethic.

“The people that want to win are going to do what it takes: Understand the role and perfect it,” he said. “They understand basketball and they play off each other.”

Brown certainly understands basketball. A former Broncos starting point guard who helped his team reach the CIAA championship game in 2005, Brown served on the FSU women’s coaching staff nine years prior to accepting the interim head coaching position.

When a change of direction led to coach Serena King-Coleman departing in March after six years and a CIAA Tournament championship in 2020, Brown stepped into the role with confidence.

He runs up-and-down practice sessions, always using the full court and building his players’ stamina as they learn to execute in full stride.

“We’re used to running,” he said. “We do a lot of fastbreak drills. The way that we practice is the way that we play. We space the floor and let everybody operate.”

The result is controlled chaos – the kind where players with speed, finesse and accuracy thrive, and any weakness is exploited.

“It’s nothing but confidence with this team,” junior forward Ahsara Hayes, a Jack Britt graduate, said. “(Coach Reece) wants us to shoot.”

The Broncos are averaging 69.6 points per game, up from last season’s 62.1, and their average margin of victory has nearly doubled to 10.2 points.

Bryant has added 4.3 points to her team-high scoring average since last season, but she attributes that to her teammates.

“My teammate always put me in good positions,” Bryant said. “Even if I’m having a bad night, we have somebody who can step up and keep the energy up.”

Her scoring prowess is obvious, but Bryant admits she likes to play defense. She has snagged more than five steals in six games this season, posting eight in the season opener.

“I trust my back line, so I know I can go get that steal,” she said.

The trust, unity and buy-in is there. So is the talent.

Coming off an 18-7 record and another Southern Division crown — their fourth in the last five seasons — Fayetteville State was picked to win the CIAA's Southern Division in preseason coaches' voting.

Bryant’s speedy finesse is complimented by Keayna McLaughlin’s strength and poise. McLaughlin, a Pinecrest alum, is averaging 8.4 points as a junior guard and she routinely finishes through contact.

Talia Trotter, a sophomore forward, puts in 9.4 points per game and 6-foot junior Morgan Graham averages 8.9 points and a team-leading 8.0 rebounds.

“We’re a unit,” McLaughlin said. “Everybody on this team is capable of going for 30 every night so I feel like that’s why we’re so dangerous.”

The Broncos’ only loss this season came on a buzzer-beater at Lander, an NCAA national semifinalist in 2021. On that level of competition is where FSU wants to be.

“This biggest thing is playing through adversity and playing as a team,” Graham said. “(Coach Reece) wants you to have fun, but he wants you to do it the right way.”

Brown learned the right way at FSU, and passing it on feels right.

“I take pride in it,” Brown said of coaching at his alma mater. “It means so much more than going to another school. I always want Fayetteville State to be at the top of whatever we’re doing, whether it’s basketball, academics, anything, I want Fayetteville State at the top.”

The Broncos will look to keep their place on top of the CIAA as conference play continues through February, and they’ll try for a fifth league championship to add to their banners from 1979, 2001, 2010 and 2020. And they’ll do it all as a team.

“We have a new coach, whole new staff, so I feel like we have to come out and make our identity, so I feel like that’s the fuel to our fire,” Hayes said. “It’s no I with us, it’s we. It’s no me, it’s us.”

