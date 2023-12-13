Fayetteville State has lost a beloved member of the Broncos football program.

The university issued a news release Monday announcing the death of assistant football coach Jada Brown, who served as the team's defensive line coach and video coordinator the past three seasons.

"Coach Brown was the driving force behind our defensive line's success over the past three seasons," coach Richard Hayes said in the release. "His presence in the room will be missed. As we mourn his untimely passing, we will continue to pray for his family."

Fayetteville State assistant football coach Jada Brown died Dec. 1, 2023.

Brown, 37, was on staff for a run of three straight CIAA championship game appearances for FSU, winning the league title in 2022.

A College Park, Georgia, native who starred at Banneker High, Brown played football at the University of Memphis from 2005-'09 and made 70 tackles as a defensive lineman. He went on to professional stints in the Arena Football League, Canadian Football League and the United Football League before working his way through college coaching staffs at Tennessee, Florida, Hampden-Sydeny and others. He came to FSU from Methodist, where he spent two years coaching the defensive line, strength and conditioning and long snappers.

Brown's Fayetteville State football bio page says this: "He lives by a mantra started by his sister Latrice Searcy, 'Strivers achieve what dreamers believe.' "

No reason for his death was stated. Brown's funeral is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 16, at 1 p.m. at the Dixie Hills First Baptist Church (1995 Morehouse Dr. NW, Atlanta, GA 30314).

Donations to the family can be made here.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Fayetteville State football mourns loss of assistant coach Jada Brown, 37