Fayetteville hosts inaugural Dickson St Mile event

The city of Fayetteville is introducing a new running event this summer.

Watch as Diana and Bailey join KNWA Today/FOX24 with details on the Dickson St. Mile taking place on July 27. This one-mile event is designed for strollers, walkers, runners…even dogs.

Register for this event is open.

