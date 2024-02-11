Which Fayetteville-area wrestlers qualified for NCHSAA individual championships?

The NCHSAA individual wrestling regionals were held across the state Friday and Saturday with the top four finishers in each weight class guaranteed a state championship berth. Among those qualifiers are 20 wrestlers from Cumberland County.

The local qualifiers are split evenly between classifications, with 10 from 3A and 10 from 4A.

Cumberland County produced five first-place finishers at regional competitions, with Pine Forest's Jayvion Johnson winning at 120 and teammate Samuel Gantt winning at 144 in the 4A regionals, held at Panther Creek in Cary.

In 3A Mideast Regionals held at Union Pines in Cameron, a pair of Colts claimed first-place finishes in Samuel Aponte (106) and Landon Sargent (220). Aponte is the reigning state champion at 106 and Sargent, also a standout on the Colts football team, was a state runner-up last year at 220 and he announced Saturday on X that he'd committed to wrestle at Campbell.

Douglas Byrd's Cristian Rothrock will make his second straight state championship appearance after taking home the top prize in the 132-pound weight class at regionals.

Here's a look at all of the Fayetteville-area wrestlers who will vie for a state title in Greensboro, Feb. 15-17.

Fayetteville-area wrestlers in state championships

4A

113 — Brycen Blaine, Jack Britt (Third-place finish in NCHSAA 4A Mideast Regionals)

120 — Jayvion Johnson, Pine Forest (First place)

120 — Shamari Thompson, South View (Second place)

126 — Nyrell Gaskin-Brantley, Pine Forest (Third place)

138 — Jacaden Brown, Pine Forest (Second place)

144 — Samuel Gantt, Pine Forest (First place)

150 — Jack Kancler, Pine Forest (Fourth place)

190 — Jiwaun Flemming, Pine Forest (Third place)

190 — Christopher Ehman, South View (Fourth place)

215 — Kwa'Shawn Moore, South View (Second place)

3A

106 — Samuel Aponte, Cape Fear (First-place finish in NCHSAA 3A Mideast Regionals)

120 — Ramir Hall, Seventy-First (Third place)

132 — Cristian Rothrock, Douglas Byrd (First place)

138 — William Sullivan, Douglas Byrd (Fourth place)

152 — Kameron Ladd, Terry Sanford (Third place)

152 — Braydon Forehand, Westover (Fourth place)

160 — Cameron Hunt, Westover (Fourth place)

170 — Troy Shannon, Terry Sanford (Third place)

220 —Landon Sargent, Cape Fear (First place)

220 — Donavan Frederick, Seventy-First (Fourth place)

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: NCHSAA wrestling individual championships Fayetteville-area teams