The favourites to win the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award

Legends are made in major tournaments and Euro 2024 provides a chance for the continent’s finest footballers to make history.

Ahead of the tournament’s first fixture on Friday, we’ve looked at the players who could define Euro 2024. Here are the five favourites to win the Euro 2024 Player of the Tournament award.

Toni Kroos – Germany (16/1)

Toni Kroos is back! Though sadly, not for long.

The Germany midfielder has been persuaded out of international retirement for this summer’s tournament, in what will be the final chapter of his illustrious career.

The 34-year-old has decided to call time on his career after Euro 2024, having signed off with Real Madrid in dream fashion after completing a La Liga and Champions League double in 2023-24.



Still, unquestionably, one of the best midfielders in the world, Kroos will be tasked with orchestrating proceedings in Julian Nagelsmann’s engine room. Germany have disappointed in recent major tournaments but the record three-time winners will be confident on home soil.

Phil Foden – England (12/1)

Phil Foden has not quite sparkled in an England shirt as he so often does in Manchester City colours but the midfielder arrives into Euro 2024 on the back of his best campaign to date at the Etihad.

The 23-year-old picked up the FWA Footballer of the Year and Premier League Player of the Season awards in 2023-24, after inspiring the Citizens to a record-breaking fourth league title in a row.

Foden ended the campaign with 27 goals and 12 assists in all competitions and coaxing the best from him this summer should be a priority for Gareth Southgate.

Harry Kane – England (11/1)

Harry Kane is another member of Southgate’s squad who will enter Euro 2024 after a career-best campaign. The 30-year-old scored 44 goals in 45 games after his €100m move to Bayern Munich and, while team honours proved elusive, he scooped up the European Golden Shoe for the first time.

After winning the Golden Boot at the 2018 World Cup, Kane is aiming to become just the third player – after Yugoslavia’s Dražan Jerković and Germany’s Gerd Muller – to win the Golden Boot at a World Cup and European Championship.

Harry Kane at his best 💪#EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/UtLdm6ERcA — UEFA EURO 2024 (@EURO2024) February 26, 2024

Jude Bellingham – England (9/1)

Jude Bellingham will be hoping to end a dream season with the ultimate success, as England bid to end a 58-year wait for a major tournament triumph.

Things could hardly have gone better for Bellingham since his high-profile move to Real Madrid last summer, as the midfielder starred in Spain to win La Liga and the Champions League.

Bellingham scored 23 goals in all competitions for the Spanish side, excelling in the advanced role that Gareth Southgate looks set to use him in this summer.

He was named La Liga’s Player of the Season for 2023-24, having won the Bundesliga’s equivalent at Borussia Dortmund a season earlier. A reminder, he’s still just 20 years old.

Kylian Mbappe – France (13/2)

Kylian Mbappe is the favourite to win the Player of the Tournament award and will captain France at the finals.

The 25-year-old was unstoppable at the World Cup 18 months ago, scoring eight goals – including a hat-trick in the final defeat to Argentina – to win the Golden Boot.

Curiously, Mbappe is yet to find the net in a European Championship after a disappointing campaign at Euro 2020, though it would be a seismic shock if his account is not opened this summer. The forward – who will join Real Madrid after the tournament – has 80 goals and assists in 79 caps for France.

