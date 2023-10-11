Who are the favourites to replace Holly Willoughby as This Morning host?

Holly Willoughby has announced that she has quit This Morning after 14 years.

The TV presenter, 42, had been absent from the ITV daytime programme since last week, when a man was charged with soliciting to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap her.

Sharing a statement on social media on Tuesday (October 10), Willoughby, wrote: “I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning.”

The mother-of-three, who is married to TV producer Dan Baldwin, added: “It’s been an honour to just be part of its story and I know this story has many chapters left to go. Sadly, however, I now feel I have to make this decision for me and my family.

“I will miss you all so much.”

She went on to thank everybody who has worked on the programme, writing: “This is such a difficult goodbye, you are incredible and I forever will be proud of what we’ve done together.”

But now rumours are rife about who will be stepping in to replace the star, we take a look at some of the names doing the rounds and who are the favourites to get a spot on the hottest sofa in town, according to bookies’ latest betting odds.

Alison Hammond

Favourite

(Dave Benett)

Already well embedded in the This Morning family, Alison Hammond is the firm favourite to get given Holly’s job. The 48-year-old is the frontrunner and is already a regular.presenter on the popular daytime TV show.

She started off as a showbusiness reporter on the show before co-hosting with Dermot O’Leary on Fridays and more recently stepping in after Schofield’s departure.

Josie Gibson

2/1

(This Morning / ITV)

Josie made her name after appearing on Big Brother and since then has had a host of presenting gigs, and is already well known to the This Morning audience base.

She became an OK! TV presenter after leaving the Big Brother house and, in 2019, was made a competition announcer on This Morning, standing in as a main presenter in the past year.

Rochelle Humes

10/1

(ITV)

Rochelle is another who is already known to audiences, but not quite on the scale as the two ladies running in front of her for the top job. The previous The Saturdays singer has gone on to present a number of television shows, including Ninja Warrior UK and The Xtra Factor, and has stepped in to co-host the daytime show on the odd occasion since 2013.

Lisa Snowdon

16/1

(Ian West / PA)

Lisa would be a new addition to the This Morning sofa, but is no stranger to presenting.

The former model has worked as a radio presenter on Capital radio and has also presented Through The Keyhole and even hosted fashion segments on This Morning.

Amanda Holden

25/1

(Ian West / PA)

Amanda is no stranger to the This Morning couch, and has often stepped in to host the show when needed.

But after years of rumoured rifts with stalwart hosts Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield, could now be the time she is finally crowned queen of the sofa?