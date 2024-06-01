Favourite City Of Troy a brilliant winner of Epsom Derby

City of Troy went through the gears once the Derby field turned for home - Reuters/Peter Cziborra

City Of Troy was back to his brilliant best as he ran out a convincing winner in the Derby at Epsom.

Aidan O’Brien’s charge had been a superstar juvenile but fluffed his lines when well beaten in the 2000 Guineas.

However, just like stablemate Auguste Rodin did 12 months ago, the Justify colt, who was sent on his way as the 3-1 favourite, silenced any doubters with a dazzling display in the blue riband event.

Ryan Moore had to pick a route through after being caught inside in mid-division turning for home, but fortune favoured the brave as he powered home to score by two and three-quarter lengths from Ambiente Friendly, who travelled smoothly throughout but could not match the winner’s turn of foot.

It was a record-extending 10th Derby triumph for Ballydoyle maestro O’Brien, and a fourth win in the race for Moore. O’Brien also saddled the third home in the shape of Los Angeles.

O’Brien said: “The exciting thing for us is Justify (his sire); he has looked very special all the way and the class that they have, speed as well as stamina, is amazing.

“Ryan gave him an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone for the work they have done.

“We knew the Guineas was totally wrong and I made mistakes training him, that’s the bottom line. There were stones I didn’t look under, he was too fresh, he was unprepared, he blew up, that’s the reality.

“But we learned from it and knew the ability he had - and since then everything has been beautiful.”

City of Troy shows a fearsome turn of foot to win the Derby: As it happened

05:53 PM BST

Confirmed result in the last

Misty Grey 7/1 Mr Wagyu 5/1 Apollo One 11/4F Executive Decision 16/1

05:52 PM BST

Misty Grey wins the last!

He looked to get up to win in front of Mr Wagyu and Apollo One, but it will be a photo finish to confirm.

05:51 PM BST

They’re off in the last!

Apollo One is the front-runner.

05:45 PM BST

The last race of the day is off in six minutes

Apollo One is the favourite for this six-furlong handicap sprint, ahead of Mr Wagyu and Aleezdancer.

05:34 PM BST

More from O’Brien on City of Troy

The exciting thing for us is Justify (his sire); he has looked very special all the way and the class that they have, speed as well as stamina, is amazing. Ryan gave him an incredible ride and I’m so grateful to everyone for the work they have done.

City Of Troy ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Betfred Derby on derby day

05:33 PM BST

More Derby reaction

Coolmore partner Michael Tabor is one of those who never lost faith in City Of Troy.

He said: “It means everything, going forward with all the options we have with this horse, it’s just something to enjoy, that’s the main thing. Aidan said this is the best we’ve ever had and everything has come true.”

05:22 PM BST

First four home in the Northern Dancer

Relentless Voyager 7/1 Ziggy 4/1 Asgard’s Captain 12/1 Not So Sleepy 20/1

05:19 PM BST

Relentless Voyager wins the Northern Dancer!

Ziggy in second and Asgard’s Captain in third. An impressive winner for trainer Andrew Balding and jockey Oisin Murphy.

Relentless Voyager ridden by Oisin Murphy on their way to winning the Long Shot Northern Dancer Handicap

05:17 PM BST

They are off in the penultimate race

Struth followed by Think First are the early pace-setters.

05:07 PM BST

The penultimate race of the day is at 5.15pm

Ziggy is favourite for the Long Shot Northern Dancer Handicap, run over the same course and distance as the Derby.

04:57 PM BST

O’Brien on what changed from Newmarket

We knew the Guineas went totally wrong, I made mistakes training him and that’s the bottom line. There are stones that I didn’t look under. He was too fresh, was unprepared and that was the reality of it. We all know the facts and we spoke about it. I knew the ability he had but he was too fresh going into the Guineas. Since then, everything has been beautiful. The cruise that he has, and the ability he has, it’s very exciting for everybody. I’d say no doubt [on whether this is O’Brien’s best Derby winner].

Winning jockey Ryan Moore and trainer Aidan O'Brien after winning the Betfred Derby with City Of Troy

04:52 PM BST

Aidan O’Brien has done it again

City Of Troy and Ryan Moore after winning the Betfred Derby on derby day

04:48 PM BST

City of Troy’s jockey Ryan Moore

It was hard to know what would happen today but I was confident before the race we still had the best horse. Newmarket it didn’t happen. I can’t pretend that we knew it would happen...but we do not that he has a big engine, he was a brilliant two-year-old. In the Guineas we got a few things wrong. He was still a little immature, it was the first time he had run around a bend. We done a few things wrong at Newmarket and today we rectified it.

City Of Troy ridden by Ryan Moore on their way to winning the Betfred Derby

04:41 PM BST

The first four home in the Derby

City Of Troy 3/1F Ambiente Friendly 9/2 Los Angeles 6/1 Deira Mile 25/1

04:37 PM BST

City of Troy bounces back and wins the Derby!

A repeat training performance from Aidan O’Brien to win his 10th Derby; just like Auguste Rodin last year, City of Troy has bounced back from a blowout at Newmarket to win at Epsom.

The loose horse Voyage caused some problems, but City of Troy found his path towards the inside and showed his class with a blistering turn of foot off the bend. Ambiente Friendly ran a corker for second, and Los Angeles took third.

🏆 That's how you bounce back in style!



City of Troy wins the Betfred Derby#ITVRacing | #EpsomDerby pic.twitter.com/yKzYaTykeQ — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 1, 2024

04:34 PM BST

Around the top of the hilll

Euphoric is the pace-setter, followed by Los Angeles. Then Sayedaty Sadaty.

04:33 PM BST

They’re off in the Derby!

Los Angeles was the last to go into the stalls, after some difficulty. Ambiente Friendly was the penultimate horse in the stalls.

And Voyage has unseated his rider straight out of the stalls!

04:29 PM BST

There has been a move for Ambiente Friendly

The £80,000 breeze up horse has been backed into 9-2 second favourite behind City of Troy.

The field are going into the stalls now.

04:27 PM BST

The National Anthem is playing at Epsom

We are around five minutes from the off in the Derby. This time last year they organised a firework display. Hopefully they think better of it this time.

04:23 PM BST

Charlie Appleby sounds happy with Ancient Wisdom

I’m not going to use the ground as an excuse today because I feel he comes in good order. It was always going to be about whether he could improve enough in the two-and-a-half weeks from the Dante, and we have seen those signs.

04:20 PM BST

The Derby runners are on parade

Ambiente Friendly has a red hood on. Los Angeles looks to have calmed down. City of Troy continues to look well. Dacing Gemini perhaps a little on his toes.

04:08 PM BST

City of Troy looking relaxed in the paddock

His stable-mate Los Angeles is having a change of shoe and looks a little more agitated. City of Troy looks a picture of tranquility.

Aidan O'Brien leaves absolutely nothing to chance



Even the best in the business is hands-on in the build-up to the Betfred Derby #ITVRacing | #EpsomDerby pic.twitter.com/e8hqVO8f5g — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 1, 2024

04:00 PM BST

30 minutes until the Derby

City of Troy is still hovering around 3-1. No major move so far. This is what Marcus Armytage makes of his chances:

Hailed as ‘Coolmore’s Frankel’ which might well hang round his neck like an albatross if the Guineas is anything to judge by. He beat two home there and “the horse that never gets tired” looked knackered at half way at Newmarket. Too bad to be true or a possibility he has not trained on? O’Brien reckons he might have treated him too much like a god during the winter. I guess tactically they would let him find his feet this time rather than blasting him out – it’s the only way I can see improvement. Auguste Rodin got back up off the mat to win the Derby last year but what are the chances of lightning striking twice? 2/1 apparently.

You can ready Marcus’ race-by-race guide here.

03:57 PM BST

Jockey Joe Leavy on Dream Composer

Honestly, absolutely amazing. I don’t think there’s a race in England like it. It was fast and it was furious but it really suited my lad. He’s a bit lazy early doors but he stays very well. Once he had his daylight, he came home very well.

Joe Leavy riding Dream Composer on their way to winning the 15:45

03:53 PM BST

A fatality in the three-year-old Dash

A spokesperson for Epsom Downs Racecourse said: “Tears Of A Clown was immediately attended by expert veterinary professionals after our fourth race but sadly passed away. Our heartfelt condolences are with all of her connections.”

03:51 PM BST

Dash result

Dream Composer 6/1 Democracy Dilemma 8/1 Looking For Lynda 17/2 Antiphon 33/1

03:48 PM BST

Dream Composer wins the Dash!

Democracy Dilemma had led from out of the stalls, but idled over the last 100 yards. Looking for Lynda was home in third.

🎶 Dream Composer is on song!



A huge result for connections in the Aston Martin "dash"#ITVRacing | #EpsomDerby pic.twitter.com/pb8pTQDGtR — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 1, 2024

03:43 PM BST

They are going in the stalls for the Dash

Silky Wilkie’s favourable handicap and high stall number has seen him nipped into 9-2.

03:42 PM BST

Derby date may be more flexible in future

The Derby being run on the first Saturday in June sounds like tradition almost as old as the race itself (apart from the fact that it used to be run on a Wednesday until 1995) but the date for the Epsom colt’s Classic may not so set in stone in the future as it is likely to be one topic up for discussion when the Jockey Club review this year’s meeting.

Today’s race comes just 16 days after the Dante, often the key Derby trial, at York which is a quick turn around for colts at a critical stage of their development and, had there been some flexibility and the race run on June 8 instead, it might even have helped attract Economics, the runaway winner of this year’s Dante.

Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper explained: “The wedding of Derby day to the first Saturday in June was a decision made in 2003. When it was run on a Wednesday it wasn’t always the first Wednesday and it has been run as late as Saturday June 10 before. It was done to give people certainty about when it would be done but how valuable that is now requires further thought our end.”

He added: “This year it hasn’t been to either York or the Derby’s benefit to have just 16 days between the races; 23 days would have been much more natural and obvious. Next year it takes place on June 6 which is back to three weeks between the races.”

Dante winner Economics is not running in the Derby - PA/Mike Egerton

Other big races run on certain dates include the Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe on the first Sunday in October and the Melbourne Cup on the first Tuesday in November.

There will also be discussions about how to revamp the meeting. One suggestion is stretching it out across two weekends with the Oaks on the first Saturday, the Derby on the second and the Coronation Cup on the Wednesday in between.

William Haggas, who trains Economics, stopped short of saying he would have run the colt in the Derby had he had another week but pointed out that there are two sides to every coin.

“If you put it back a week you then get a week closer to Royal Ascot,” he pointed out. “Quite a few horses go on from the Derby to the King Edward VII Stakes and from the Oaks to run in the Ribblesdale Stakes at Royal Ascot when there are two and a half weeks between the two.”

Ralph Beckett, who saddled Macduff in the Derby, said that the time had now come to give consideration to running the Derby on a Friday instead of a Saturday now that so few people actually travel into work on a Friday. “There would be no competition from any other sport,” he said.

03:39 PM BST

Rossa Ryan on threading a path through on Blue Storm

"He makes riding five furlongs very simple because he's got so much speed"



Another classy ride from Rossa Ryan to win the Betfred 3yo "dash" on Blue Storm#ITVRacing | #EpsomDerby pic.twitter.com/lTfipCmcQt — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 1, 2024

03:29 PM BST

Good news for Silky Wilky in the main Dash race

The favourite has been drawn in stall 15, and the fact so many high numbers were prominent in the three-year-old’s race bodes well. The Dash is off at 3.45pm and is the last race before the Derby.

03:14 PM BST

Three-year-old Dash result

Blue Storm 8/1 Sturlasson 7/1 Due For Luck 6/1 Enchanting 20/1 Curious Rover 22/1

03:12 PM BST

Blue Storm wins the three-year-old Dash

Fnishes clear of Sturlasson and Due for Luck. The horses in the higher numbered stalls first home.

Rossa Ryan riding Blue Storm (L, green/black) win The Betfred 3YO 'Dash' Handicap

03:08 PM BST

They are going in the stalls for the three-year-old Dash

This race is over in a flash, so your next update will come when they cross the line. Grandlad is going off 9-2 favourite, followed by Due For Luck and Mashadi.

Betfred 3YO "Dash" Handicap

02:56 PM BST

It’s the three-year-old Dash handicap next

A wide open handicap sprint over just five furlongs. No shortage of horses in with chances. At 3.45pm is the same race but for the older horses.

02:46 PM BST

Jamie Spencer on his tactics on Royal Scotsman

Ground is important, he got his toe in today. He pricked his ears just before the turn in, and when they do that they’re taking a breath. Handy to have those screens, I kept having a peek!

Jamie Spencer riding Royal Scotsman (R, pink/green) win The Betfred Diomed Stakes

02:41 PM BST

Diomed result

Royal Scotsman 17/2 Royal Dubai 6/1 Highland Avenue 7/2F

02:39 PM BST

Royal Scotsman makes all to win the Diomed Stakes!

Well that one is a result against the odds. Jamie Spencer popped him out in front and rode Royal Scotsman like the best horse in the race, and he kicked away from the rest in home straight. He just galloped them into submission. A fine performance making all and Spencer rewarded for a bold ride. Highland Avenue and Royal Dubai followed him in.

02:36 PM BST

They’re off in the Diomed Stakes

Royal Scotsman is the early pace-setter. Highland Avenue in third on the inside.

02:31 PM BST

They are heading down to post for the Betfred Diomed Stakes

The grey Highland Avenue is leading them down there, and is well-fancied to go one better than his second in this race last year.

02:23 PM BST

Next up is the Betfred Diomed Stakes

The same trip as the Princess Elizabeth in the last. Regal Reality finished clear of Highland Avenue in this race last year, but both horses are behind favourite Embesto in the betting.

02:09 PM BST

Breege’s jockey Jason Hart

It’s hard to believe that she’s only one a maiden. She’s always threatened to win a big one. Hopefully that can be the springboard now for her to have a good year. She’s come out the wrong side of a lot of photo finishes, fortunately she’s come out of the right side today.

Breege ridden by Jason Hart on their way to winning the Princess Elizabeth Stakes on derby day

02:07 PM BST

Princess Elizabeth result

Breege 5/1 Chic Colombine 11/4 Royal Dress 14/1

02:03 PM BST

Breege wins the Princess Elizabeth!

But Chic Colombine backers will be cursing their luck. Absolutely flew home into second but was hampered in traffic earlier in the home straight. Much like in the first race, favourite Running Lion tried to plot a route along the rail but was out-paced.

02:00 PM BST

They’re off in the Princess Elizabeth!

Julia Augusta is the early front-runner. Royal Dress the back marker.

01:55 PM BST

They are heading down to post for the Princess Elizabeth

Running Lion has strengthened in the market over Chic Colombine.

01:55 PM BST

The man who the first race honours

01:44 PM BST

The next race is at 2pm

The Group 3 Princess Elizabeth Stakes, over just a tad more than a mile. It looks to be a two-horse race between Running Lion for the Gosdens and Chic Colmbine for George Boughey.

01:41 PM BST

Persica a winner for Richard Hannon

The trainer has never won the Derby and saddles Voyage later on. Hannon tells ITV that much will depend on whether Voyage settles in the first couple of furlongs of the race.

This is Marcus Armytage’s verdict on Voyage:

Cost Julie Woods relative peanuts (£40k) and never ran at two. The vast majority of Derby winners at least get out as a juvenile but Morston (1973) and Commander-in-Chief (1993) managed without. Of course as soon as his sire Golden Horn went off to be a jump stallion, it was sod’s law he’d start having some decent flat horses and this is one of them. Very impressive in a Newbury novice in April when he looked like he knew what he was doing but might be short on experience. Interesting and unexposed. There have been worse 33-1 shots and trainer second with Mojo Star.

01:30 PM BST

Result from Lester Piggott Handicap

Persica 9/2 Portsmouth 5/2 f Redhot Whisper 28/1 Blake 14/1

01:29 PM BST

Persica wins the Lester Piggott handicap

Persica was unfancied in the betting market this morning, but was up with the pace throughout there and saw off a challenge from Portsmouth who tried to make a charge up the running rail. Portsmouth just had too much to do.

Persica ridden by Sean Levey on their way to winning the Hong Kong Jockey Club Lester Piggott Handicap

01:27 PM BST

As they turn at Tattenham Corner

The favourite Portsmouth is behind six or seven on the inside and was struggling for rhythm in the race’s early stages. Persica is the front-runner, with Golden West in second.

Runners and riders during the Hong Kong Jockey Club Lester Piggott Handicap on derby day

01:25 PM BST

They’re off!

Derby day has begun at Epsom.

01:23 PM BST

They are going down to post in the opener

Portsmouth the favourite despite being in the ever-tricky stall one at Epsom.

01:06 PM BST

The first race is about 20 minutes away

The Lester Piggott handicap over 1m 2f. Richard Hannon’s Persica has drifted with Portsmouth for Andrew Balding now the firm favourite. Balding has Sayedaty Sadaty in the Derby, a popular each-way selection.

This is what Marcus Armytage makes of Sayedaty Sadaty’s chances:

One win from seven starts. Another whose experience appears to outweigh his talent. Had a spin round Epsom as a two-year-old but not sure that counts for much. Bit of a weido, he’s the only runner with an ‘R’ in his form from when he ran out at Windsor, through a rail and dumped his jockey so not necessarily guaranteed to turn left at Tattenham Corner. Looks like he is here for reasons other than natural ability.

01:03 PM BST

The favourite has arrived

The favourite for the Betfred Derby, City of Troy, has arrived at Epsom!



Can he do it? Tune into ITV1 at 4:30 to find out 💨#ITVRacing | #EpsomDerby | pic.twitter.com/CmgS6dG3OR — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 1, 2024

12:58 PM BST

Our experts’ first four home in the Derby

Marcus Armytage

Deira Mile Dancing Gemini Ambiente Friendly Los Angeles

Charlie Brooks

Los Angeles Voyage Deira Mile Dancing Gemini

Marlborough

Sayedaty Sadaty Ambiente Friendly Los Angeles Mr Hampstead

12:53 PM BST

Today’s venue

🏆 Who will add their name to the Epsom Derby roll of honour?



📺 Find out LIVE on ITV1 from 1.30PM#ITVRacing pic.twitter.com/bVEhXO05AP — ITV Racing (@itvracing) June 1, 2024

12:50 PM BST

Clerk of the Course Andrew Cooper on the ground

Just on the weather, today is going to be quite a nice day. Dry overnight, and definitely warmer. That’s not saying much after yesterday. Maybe it rode a bit slower than it walked, they were going a bit of extra distance yesterday which people have got to bear in mind with the rail. The headwind is relatively rare here. We called it good to soft yesterday, I’ve called it today good to soft, good in places. I think things will slowly dry a bit through the day, but we will stick with that. Elements of the back straight of the Derby course is good.

He also notes that there are stretches of fresher, and therefore softer, ground on the inside.

12:45 PM BST

Through the doors nice and early

Racegoers before the start of the races

Racegoers attend the Derby Festival at Epsom racecourse in Surrey.

12:43 PM BST

Marlborough’s tips for Derby day at Epsom

1.25 Persica NB

2.00 Breege

2.35 Epictetus

3.10 Due For Luck

3.45 Democracy Dilemma

4.30 Sayedaty Sadaty Nap

5.15 Relentless Voyager

5.50 Apollo One

12:41 PM BST

Epsom Derby free bets

With a stellar card today including the main event at 4:30pm, why not take advantage of these Epsom Derby free bets.

12:40 PM BST

What to expect from City of Troy?

Good afternoon and welcome to our live coverage of Derby day at Epsom, with eight races on the card including the big one at 4.30pm.

It looks an especially open Derby because of the uncertainty surrounding favourite City of Troy. The word went around that the horse might just be Coolmore’s best ever, and he certainly boasts the outstanding two-year-old form in today’s Derby. However, City of Troy bombed out in the 2,000 Guineas at Newmarket when he was one of the first horses beaten over that mile trip. City of Troy gets an extra four furlongs at Epsom today, and trainer Aidan O’Brien roused Auguste Rodin from a desperately disappointing 2,000 Guineas to win the Derby just last year. Favourite backers will be hoping for a repeat training performance. Nobody would be bowled over if City of Troy bolted up, but it would come as no shock to see him out of the frame.

Charlie Appleby-trained Ancient Wisdom has this year’s strong piece of form having finished second to Economics in the Dante at York, but this is his first go over the 1m 4f trip as well as first visit to Epsom.

O’Brien’s Los Angeles is a strong chance for Coolmore, having won in Group 1 company in France last year, but perhaps made heavy weather of his Derby trial at Leopardstown.

Ambiente Friendly would be a cracking story for owner Bill Gredley, having been purchased for just £80,000. He won a Derby trial at Lingfield that has produced recent winners of the race including Anthony Van Dyck and Adayar.

Macduff will need to improve a fair bit to win this one for Ralph Beckett, but there was some money around for him this morning. Those punters attracted to speed will like Dancing Gemini who finished second in the French 2,000 Guineas over a mile at Longchamp. Providing they do not go too quick and make the test too exacting, he might be able to rattle home.

