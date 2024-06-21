Out-of-favour Real Madrid midfielder to play an important role under Ancelotti next season

Alejandro Alcazar from SPORT has reported that Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is expected to play a significant role in Carlo Ancelotti’s plans for the next season after spending much part of the 2023/24 season on the bench..

It is no secret that Ceballos’s situation has drastically changed in just one year. Last summer, there were rumours about him leaving the club, with several teams showing interest in signing him.

However, Real Madrid decided to extend his contract just a week before it was set to expire. It must be noted that he signed a new contract until 2027, which will keep him at the club until he is 30 years old.

This new deal also included a salary increase, even though Real Madrid already had a surplus of midfielders like Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric, Federico Valverde, and Jude Bellingham.

What changed for Ceballos?

Now, a year later, with Kroos having left the club and Modric’s role changing from a key player to someone who will act as second fiddle, Ceballos is expected to have a different and more important role in Ancelotti’s plans.

Dani Ceballos will play an important role under Ancelotti next season. (Photo by Maryam Majd/Getty Images)

One advantage he has is his deep understanding of the team’s style and what the coaching staff expects from him. He is familiar with his teammates, except for the new arrivals.

While his last season was tough, as he struggled with injuries during the first part of the season, by the time he recovered, Ancelotti had already settled on his team and rotations, leaving Ceballos with very few opportunities to play.

Ceballos has proved his worth

Despite the limited playing time, Ceballos is a player of proven quality. Ancelotti has been working to address some of his weaknesses, such as holding onto the ball for too long, but recognises his talent and believes he can compete for a spot in Real Madrid’s midfield.

Additionally, it is important to note that Ceballos is a product of Spanish football, which is a source of pride for the club.

In summary, Ceballos’s fortunes at Real Madrid have taken a positive turn. With Kroos gone and Modric’s role reduced, he is poised to become a central figure in Ancelotti’s strategy for the upcoming season.

His understanding of the team and his proven skills make him a valuable asset, and he is ready to seize the opportunity to shine on the field.