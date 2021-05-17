Who are the favorites in Western Conference?
It does everything right, has proven to be lethal from long range and enters the playoffs as the top seed. Can Utah be slowed by any team?
It does everything right, has proven to be lethal from long range and enters the playoffs as the top seed. Can Utah be slowed by any team?
WASHINGTON (AP) It wasn't until about 30 minutes before tipoff that Bradley Beal told coach Scott Brooks he could play for the Washington Wizards in their regular-season finale. The Wizards finished eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and set up a play-in matchup against the No. 7 Boston Celtics by coming back to beat Charlotte 115-110 as Beal poured in 20 of his 25 points after halftime. ''He chews nails for breakfast,'' Brooks said about Beal, who entered Sunday averaging 31.4 points, second in the NBA to two-time MVP Stephen Curry's 31.8.
Anthony Edwards scored 30 points in his final audition for the NBA Rookie of the Year award, leading the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 136-121 victory over the postseason-bound Dallas Mavericks on Sunday night. Luka Doncic had 18 points, six rebounds and six assists in 21 minutes for the Mavericks, who were unharmed by the meaningless defeat.
The Trail Blazers have officially clinched a spot in the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they defeated the Nuggets, 132-116. Damian Lillard recorded 22 points and 10 assists for the Trail Blazers, while CJ McCollum added a game-high 24 points in the victory. Nikola Jokic tallied 21 points, three rebounds and two assists for the Nuggets in the losing effort. The Trail Blazers finish the season at 42-30, while the Nuggets finish at 47-25.
The Jazz have clinched the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference as they defeated the Kings, 121-99. Jordan Clarkson led all scorers with 33 points for the Jazz, while Rudy Gobert added 13 points, 16 rebounds and two blocks in the victory. Buddy Hield tallied 13 points, seven rebounds and nine assists for the Kings in the losing effort. The Jazz finish the season at 52-20, while the Kings finish at 31-41.
It'll be the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA play-in tournament, and NBA Twitter is ready.
The final official numbers from Saturday’s 146th Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the New Orleans Pelicans, but they'll still have to compete in the play-in tournament.
Edson Barboza knocks out Shane Burgos in devastating fashion at UFC 262 in Houston.
Condensed Game: The Padres pulled ahead for good thanks to a four-run 4th inning and completed a three-game sweep of the Cardinals
Portland will face off against a familiar foe in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.
Check out Sunday's Top 10 plays in the NBA.
Steph Curry and the Warriors face old friend LeBron James and the Lakers in a Western Conference play-in game to determine the No. 7 playoff seed.
Ja Morant grew up a fan of Steph Curry, but isn't afraid ahead of his first matchup with the star.
The play-in tournament is set to start Tuesday night with four Eastern Conference teams squaring off.
The end came at 19 seconds of a wild second round, capping a remarkable crazy fight.
Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is known as “the gentle art,” but there was nothing gentle about the way that Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza lost on Saturday at the Toyota Center in Houston in the featured preliminary bout of UFC 262.
After a mid-match wobble, Nadal turned up the heat in the decisive moments of his 57th meeting with top seed Djokovic - the pair's ninth in Rome - to secure the victory over the defending champion in two hours and 49 minutes. "I was lucky in some moments, especially against (Denis) Shapovalov," Nadal said, referring to the round of 16 match he won in a tiebreak in the decider. Nadal broke to go ahead 6-5 in a tight opening set and staved off a late comeback attempt from Djokovic to take the early advantage in the contest with a searing inside-out forehand that caught the Serbian off guard.
The Frenchman put up a blistering top lap of 1:09.4396 just a month after launching his series debut, edging out two-time NTT Indycar Series Champion Josef Newgarden by more than a tenth of a second in a dazzling effort for Dale Coyne Racing. "When I saw the (first qualifying) group I was in, I was like, ‘Oh, dear, if we can get out of the first group, we’re going to be OK,’ and we did," said Grosjean, a veteran of 179 Formula One races.
Swiatek, who turns 20 at the end of the month, demolished former world number one Karolina Pliskova 6-0 6-0 on Sunday in Rome to win her first WTA 1000 title and climbed six spots to number nine in the world on Monday. "It is pretty crazy and I'm really proud of myself that I'm actually starting to be more consistent, because that was my goal from the beginning," Swiatek told reporters. Swiatek went from being a largely unknown teenager to acquiring celebrity status in October when she became Poland's first Grand Slam singles champion and the youngest woman to win the title since Monica Seles in 1992.
We will never see another Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame induction like the Class of 2020.