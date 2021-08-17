Who are the favorites for MLB MVP and Cy Young awards?
SportsPulse: USA TODAY Sports' Bob Nightengale breaks down the frontrunners for baseball's MVP and Cy Young awards.
Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly named former Wisconsin signal-caller Jack Coan as the Fighting Irish’s starting quarterback on Saturday. Was it the right decision?BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer and Tyler Horka discuss the news, we hear from Tommy Rees on the decision and what’s next for the other quarterbacks on the roster.
On Sunday, Notre Dame landed a commitment from Irvington (N.J.) High class of 2023 safety Adon Shuler, a four-star prospect. BlueandGold.com’s Mike Singer joins Darin Pritchett on WSBT Sportsbeat AM to discuss the big news for the Fighting Irish.
The Dodgers knocked Carlos Carrasco out early and unloaded on the Mets, 14-4, to pick up the series sweep in Queens.
Here are highlights from Monday's Bears training camp practice, including the return of the takeaway bucket with a few interceptions.
The stashed floor general has a backup plan if it isn't in the cards to be a Celtic this season.
Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey celebrates Joel Embiid signing an extension with the team.
Wide receiver Justin Hardy is out in Chicago. The Bears announced Hardy’s release on Tuesday morning. They also officially announced the signing of veteran tackle Jason Peters. Hardy spent five seasons with the Falcons after being drafted in the fourth round of the 2015 draft, but did not see any action during the 2020 season. [more]
Philadelphia Eagles: 5 stats to know as the season opener approaches
Can this offensive playmaker end up in New York?
Reds outfielder Nick Castellanos and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning Sunday after disagreeing with a called third strike.
MLB's newest stars are battling for playoff spots in addition to award nods.
CHICAGO — The recently released 2020 census numbers figure to reinvigorate a long-standing power struggle at Chicago City Hall between Latino aldermen representing an ever-larger political base and Black aldermen seeking to maintain influence even as their constituency continues to significantly erode. That battle will play out in the weeks to come as the City Council attempts to redraw the ...
"I’m the only Olympian basketball player to birth an Olympian!”
Warren Sharp previews the Packers, breaking down their strengths, weaknesses and what they have to improve to make the Super Bowl in 2021. (Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports)
Wondering who’s gonna host? 👀
Dhani Harrison, Olivia Harrison oversaw London installation by floral artist Ruth Davis
The Los Angeles Lakers and Alex Caruso couldn't meet at a certain price, which led to Caruso joining the Chicago Bulls.
Villeneuve is "honored" he gets to pair the "explosive talents" of Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya together in "Dune."
He's 34 years old, having the best season of his career and already earned a contract extension. Now, Brandon Crawford deserves to be a NL MVP candidate.
"I have something to prove regardless, said Fowler. "You know, I was hurt last year. It is what it is."