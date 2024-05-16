Who is favorite to win Preakness Stakes? Betting guide to horses, post positions, odds

Eight horses remain for Saturday’s $2 million Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course, the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Muth, who was the 8-5 morning-line favorite, was scratched earlier this week due to a high temperature.

Trainer Bob Baffert has won the race a record eight times and will send Imagination to post on Saturday.

Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan will aim to keep his Triple Crown hopes alive for trainer Kenny McPeek. Mystik Dan is 5-2 in the morning line.

When is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 18, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Preakness Stakes?

The 149th Preakness Stakes will be run at Pimlico Race Course, 5201 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.

How to watch Preakness Stakes 2024

The 149th Preakness Stakes post time is approximately 6:50 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 18. The event will air on NBC.

2024 Preakness Stakes odds: post position, horse, morning-line odds

Chances in the Preakness: Has struggled in last seven starts with a best of third. The positive, he gets solid jockey Joe Bravo aboard.

Kentucky Derby contender Mugatu works out at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. May 1, 2024. The jockey is Joe Talamo.

Chances in the Preakness: Up and down horse, ran well in graded stakes win in February, then struggled in the Wood Memorial. Jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., is a talented jockey and one of the best around and this could help.

Uncle Heavy grabbing the lead during the Withers Stakes race on Feb. 3.

Chances in the Preakness: Ran a determined fourth in the Kentucky Derby, has powerful trainer and jockey combination with Brad Cox and Flavien Prat.

Kentucky Derby contender Catching Freedom walks off the track on a brisk morning, April 22, 2024, at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky.

Mystik Dan, with rider Robbie Alvarado, walks to the track with assistant trainer Ray Bryner at Pimlico Race Course as he prepares for Saturday's Preakness Stakes.

Chances in the Preakness: Won the Kentucky Derby with gritty effort. If it rains on Saturday, that could help as this horse likes a muddy track.

Chances in the Preakness: Won the Pat Day Mile two weeks ago on the undercard of the Kentucky Derby. Veteran trainer D. Wayne Lukas can't be discounted in this race.

Chances in the Preakness: Looks for better effort after 17th-place finush in Kentucky Derby. Pace will be a factor for this horse. The talented Joel Rosario gets the call to ride.

Chances in the Preakness: Trainer Chad Brown won the Preakness in 2017 and 2022, a good sign for the horse, who skipped the Kentucky Derby.

Chances in the Preakness: Trainer Bob Baffert saw his other horse, Muth scratched from the race. But Imagination has had a steady career, never finishing worse than second in six career starts.

Who won the 2023 Preakness Stakes?

National Treasure won the 2023 Preakness Stakes in Bob Baffert's return to the Triple Crown trail last year.

