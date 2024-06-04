Who is favorite to win the Belmont Stakes? Betting guide to horses, post positions, odds

The final race of the Triple Crown, the Belmont Stakes, has a bit different look this year in its 156th running.

Normally contested at Belmont Park, the event has been moved to Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York because of renovations underway at Belmont Park. Saratoga Springs is about 200 miles north of Belmont Park.

The winners of the first two Triple Crown races, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey, are in the 10-horse Belmont field, though the favorite is the Wayne Lukas-trained horse Sierra Leone.

May 18, 2024; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Seize The Grey and jockey Jaime Torres win the 149th running of The Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Belmont Stakes

The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

How to watch the Belmont Stakes 2024

The 156th Belmont Stakes post time is approximately 4:50 p.m. Mountain time. The event will air on FOX with supplemental coverage on Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

2024 Belmont Stakes odds: post position, horse, morning-line odds

1 Seize the Grey 8-1

The Preakness winner will look to stay hot as the No. 4 favorite.

2 Resilience 10-1

Resilience won the Grade 2 Wood Memorial and is the fifth favorite.

3 Mystik Dan 5-1

After winning the Kentucky Derby Mystik Dan was second in the Preakness Stakes.

4 The Wine Steward 15-1

The Wine Steward doesn't have a win this year but did claim two stakes races last year as a 2-year-old.

5 Antiquarian 12-1

One of two Todd A. Pletcher-trained horses, Antiguarian is at 12-1 odds.

6 Dornoch 15-1

Dornoch ran 10th from the rail at the Kentucky Derby as part of an underwhelming campaign as a 3-year-old.

7 Protective 20-1

Protective, which doesn't have a win this year, is the longest shot in the 10-horse field.

8 Honor Marie 12-1

After getting knocked around in the early stages of the Kentucky Derby, Honor Marie rallied to finish eighth.

9 Sierra Leone 9-5

The favorite has four career victories and is trained by Wayne Lukas.

10 Mindframe 7-2

The other Pletcher-trained horse in the field is the second favorite.

Who won the 2023 Belmont Stakes

Arcangelo won last year's Belmont Stakes.

