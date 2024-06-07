Who is favorite to win 2024 Belmont Stakes? Betting guide on horses, odds, contenders, picks

The 156th Belmont Stakes race is set to run at Saratoga Race Course this weekend.

Here's your guide to the 2024 Belmont Stakes including horses in the field, how to watch, post time and more.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes: When is the Belmont Stakes? What channel? Where to Stream?

2024 Belmont Stakes horses list of contenders, field of entries

The field for the 2024 Belmont Stakes is complete. Here are all the horses that will compete in the field June 8:

2024 Belmont Stakes odds: post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

2024 Belmont Stakes contenders: horse race history for list of entries in field

Here is the horse history from Brisnet.com courtesy of Horse Racing Nation.

2024 Belmont Stakes picks, predictions: Who will win at Saratoga Race Course?

Ken Jordan − five times among top finishers at NTRA/National Horseplayers Championship, four Top 10s at Horseplayers World Series: 6. Dornoch - Resented being rated in Blue Grass and may have had the worst trip of all in the Kentucky Derby. The thinking here is that he will attend the pace set by Seize the Grey and Mindframe, then show some finish in the stretch. Slight edge over second choice.

2. Resilience - Rallied wide into the hot Derby pace, set up for a top performance by Bill Mott

9. Sierra Leone - When a barn known for being meticulous says a new bit is the answer after five races, be skeptical at the windows.

3. Mystik Dan - Derby hero may not get a setup where he can duplicate that powerful run. Swift Hitter − New Jerseyan and horse racing commentator: 9. Sierra Leone - Most talented horse in race. Chad Brown changed bits and that will help horse run a straight path. Fully expect a solid enough pace. Strictly the horse to beat. If 8/5 odds, consider it a gift.

3. Mystik Dan - Derby winner and runner up in Preakness, will have to settle for second as Sierra Leone is fresh and waiting for 'em.

6. Dornoch - Longshot play to round out trifecta. If left alone on lead, can be dangerous Sean Nolan − 17-time National Handicapping Championship qualifier: 2. Resilience - Close to the fast pace in the Derby and had to navigate some traffic on the turn. Figures to move forward off that race. Mott, who is usually conservative, sees fit to enter hinting that this Into Mischief colt is sitting on go.

9. Sierra Leone - Will make his patented late run but may find enough traffic to keep from the winners' circle. The change of equipment to the cage bit indicates Brown still doesn’t have this horse figured out and thus lowers the confidence to back him on the front end.

3. Mystik Dan - The most consistent of this bunch based on his last three races. Must be included in the trifecta.

5. Antiquarian - Continues to develop and Johnny V. knows him. His relatively high purchase price ($250K) for a modestly bred horse indicates the potential to be a good one. Will run from the second pack just behind the speed (Mindframe, Seize the Grey) and make work out a dream trip. Steven Falk − Asbury Park Press sportswriter 9. Sierra Leone - The best closer in the race is two noses away from being unbeaten and should get enough pace to run into. If he can avoid lugging in severely - a habit which cost him in both his defeats and should have gotten him disqualified to third in the Kentucky Derby - he should run them down late and give trainer Chad Brown his first Belmont winner.

2. Resilience - He ran a sneaky good race in the Derby, when he finished sixth. Despite racing wide the whole way after breaking from the No. 18 post and making an early move into a pace that collapsed, he was in contention at the top of stretch before tiring. He could get a nice trip just off the pace here.

10. Mindframe - The Todd Pletcher-trainee may be the most talented horse in the race. He's won his first two starts by a combined 21 1/4 lengths and the 103 Beyer Speed Figure he recorded in his debut is the highest Beyer in the field. Mindframe outworked Kentucky Derby favorite and Breeders' Cup Juvenile champion Fierceness two weeks ago. Fierceness is now being pointed to the Haskell Stakes July 20 at Monmouth Park, along with the Bob Baffert-trained Muth. This is a major step up in class, though, for Mindframe.

8. Honor Marie - He was one of the wise guy horses going into the Derby, and then never had a chance with a nightmare trip. It was probably the worst trip any of the 20 horses in the race had. He also could get enough pace to run into and gets a significant rider change due to injury to Florent Geroux. Greg Giombarrese − Director of Communications, Jersey Shore BlueClaws: 9. Sierra Leone - The Kentucky Derby runner-up (though he should have been disqualified to third) always fires no matter the race and no matter the pace. His race in the Risen Star was arguably the best prep race performance by anyone and he certainly ran well in the Derby. He'll be coming late and should excel at the distance.

8. Honor Marie - He lost his chance in the Derby two seconds after the gate opened. He was pinballed around at the start and jostled for the first furlong. He was then stuck in behind horses into the lane and had to shift way out in the last 3/16ths. He was the wise guy horse going into the Derby, and may well produce his best in this race at a very square price.

2. Resilience - He ran a sneaky-good race in the Derby. First, being drawn in Post 18 did him no favors. He then was hung wide the whole way and made a very early move into a very fast pace before understandably tiring late. He should be able to sit closer to the pace here and save ground. He could impact things at a price.

3. Mystik Dan - The Derby winner has run quite well in the first two Triple Crown races and he projects to get another very good trip from just off the pace. We will see if he can bring his "A" game for the third time in five weeks. Bob Jordan − Asbury Park Press sports editor: 2. Resilience - This one from Mott is on a cycle upswing and can get the right trip.

4. The Wine Steward - Extra value with this one - Saez is jumping off to stick with Dornoch, leaving this ride vacant until a couple of days ago when Manny Franco got the call.

10. Mindframe - Talented but moving from nw1x to winning the Test of Champions? Not that good but will have a big say.

6. Dornoch - Logical to include in exotics.

9. Sierra Leone - A big prep and strong Derby but the math just doesn't feel right with five weeks off in his particular case. Though in the last 20 editions of the Belmont Stakes, we've had 10 winners who went straight from the Derby to the Belmont without a start in between

When is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The 156th Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8, 2024.

Where is the 2024 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course, 267 Union Ave., Saratoga Springs, N.Y.

Belmont Stakes 2024 race: Why the Belmont Stakes is at Saratoga Race Course and not at Belmont Park

What is the start time 2024 Belmont Stakes? When is post time?

The Belmont Stakes post time is 6:41 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 8.

What channel is 2024 Belmont Stakes on?

The Belmont Stakes will be broadcast on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2.

How to livestream the 2024 Belmont Stakes

NYRA Bets customers with an active account can stream the Belmont Stakes for free at www.nyra.com/belmont. Race fans can also register for a Racetrack Televsion Network account. The Belmont Stakes can also be streamed through Fubo and YouTube TV.

How to watch the 2024 Belmont Stakes

Catch all the horse racing action from Saratoga through multiple viewing platforms including Fox, Fox Sports 1, Fox Sports 2, Fubo, NYRA.com, Racetrack Televsion Network and YouTube TV.

When does 2024 Belmont Stakes live coverage start?

Live coverage of the Belmont Stakes kicks off on Fox Sports 1 at 10:30 a.m. ET, Saturday, June 8.

What is the 2024 Belmont Stakes TV schedule?

Who won the 2023 Belmont Stakes?

Arcangelo won the 2023 Belmont Stakes last year.

Triple Crown winners: How many horses have won the Triple Crown? Meet winners of the Derby, Preakness and Belmont

Who won the 2024 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs?

Mystik Dan won the 2024 Kentucky Derby with a winning time of 2:03.24 on Saturday, May 4, 2024.

Who won the 2024 Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course?

Seize the Grey won the 2024 Preakness Stakes with a winning time of 1:56.82 on Saturday, May 18, 2024.

When is the 2025 Kentucky Derby?

The Kentucky Derby runs Saturday, May 3, 2025.

When is the 2025 Preakness Stakes?

The Preakness Stakes runs Saturday, May 17, 2025.

When is the 2025 Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 7, 2025.

What is the Triple Crown?

The Triple Crown is a series of three horse races − the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes. Only 3-year-old thoroughbred horses compete in each race.

Chris Sims is a digital content producer at Midwest Connect Gannett. Follow him on Twitter: @ChrisFSims.

This article originally appeared on Journal Star: The 2024 Belmont Stakes horses guide: Entries in field, odds, predictions