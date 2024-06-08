Who is favorite to win 2024 Belmont Stakes? Betting guide on horses, odds, picks, prediction

The Belmont Stakes, the third leg of the Triple Crown, has been moved to Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York, because of renovations underway at Belmont Park. Saratoga Springs is about 200 miles north of Belmont Park.

The winners of the first two Triple Crown races, Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and Preakness winner Seize the Grey, are in the 10-horse Belmont field, though the favorite is the Wayne Lukas-trained horse Sierra Leone.

Belmont Stakes post time

Post time is scheduled for 4:41 p.m. MT on Saturday and this year's race will be contested at 10 furlongs (1 1/4 miles) instead of 12 (1 1/2 miles).

2024 Belmont Stakes horses list of contenders, field of entries

The field for the 2024 Belmont Stakes is complete. Here are all the horses that will compete in the field June 8:

2024 Belmont Stakes odds: post position, horse, trainer, jockey, morning-line odds

2024 Belmont Stakes picks, predictions: Who will win at Saratoga Race Course?

Ken Jordan − five times among top finishers at NTRA/National Horseplayers Championship, four Top 10s at Horseplayers World Series: 6. Dornoch - Resented being rated in Blue Grass and may have had the worst trip of all in the Kentucky Derby. The thinking here is that he will attend the pace set by Seize the Grey and Mindframe, then show some finish in the stretch. Slight edge over second choice.

2. Resilience - Rallied wide into the hot Derby pace, set up for a top performance by Bill Mott

9. Sierra Leone - When a barn known for being meticulous says a new bit is the answer after five races, be skeptical at the windows.

3. Mystik Dan - Derby hero may not get a setup where he can duplicate that powerful run. Sean Nolan − 17-time National Handicapping Championship qualifier: 2. Resilience - Close to the fast pace in the Derby and had to navigate some traffic on the turn. Figures to move forward off that race. Mott, who is usually conservative, sees fit to enter hinting that this Into Mischief colt is sitting on go.

9. Sierra Leone - Will make his patented late run but may find enough traffic to keep from the winners' circle. The change of equipment to the cage bit indicates Brown still doesn’t have this horse figured out and thus lowers the confidence to back him on the front end.

3. Mystik Dan - The most consistent of this bunch based on his last three races. Must be included in the trifecta.

5. Antiquarian - Continues to develop and Johnny V. knows him. His relatively high purchase price ($250K) for a modestly bred horse indicates the potential to be a good one. Will run from the second pack just behind the speed (Mindframe, Seize the Grey) and make work out a dream trip. Bob Jordan − Asbury Park Press sports editor: 2. Resilience - This one from Mott is on a cycle upswing and can get the right trip.

4. The Wine Steward - Extra value with this one - Saez is jumping off to stick with Dornoch, leaving this ride vacant until a couple of days ago when Manny Franco got the call.

10. Mindframe - Talented but moving from nw1x to winning the Test of Champions? Not that good but will have a big say.

6. Dornoch - Logical to include in exotics.

9. Sierra Leone - A big prep and strong Derby but the math just doesn't feel right with five weeks off in his particular case. Though in the last 20 editions of the Belmont Stakes, we've had 10 winners who went straight from the Derby to the Belmont without a start in between.

When is the Belmont Stakes?

The Belmont Stakes runs Saturday, June 8.

Where is the 2024 Belmont Stakes

The 156th running of the Belmont Stakes will be run at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, New York.

What is the 2024 Belmont Stakes TV schedule?

8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. MT; Fox Sports 1.

2 to 5 p.m. MT; Fox.

5 – 6:10 p.m. MT; Fox Sports 2.

