Favorite Stronghold takes convincing win at Sunland Derby

The Sunland Derby has historically had its share of surprises, but Sunday wasn't one of those days, as favorite Stronghold stalked the lead throughout then pulled away in the homestretch for a convincing victory in the 19th edition of the race.

The 6/5 betting favorite, ridden by Antonio Fresu and trained by Philip D'Amato, never looked troubled, sitting on the outside shoulder of pacesetter Lucky Jeremy for most of the 1 1/16-mile race.

Stronghold, ridden by Antonio Fresu, pulls away from the field to win Sunday's Sunland Derby

The horse owned by Eric and Sharon Waller moved into the lead in the middle of the backturn then pulled away down the stretch to win the Grade III race in 1 minute, 42.64 seconds.

Alotaluck, a 14-1 longshot, closed hard and beat Lucky Jeremy by a nose for second, two lengths behind Stronghold.

Stronghold paid $4.40 on a win bet.

