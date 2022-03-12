Who’s the favorite in the stacked AFC West? | You Pod to Win the Game

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Brooklyn Nets destroyed the Philadelphia 76ers 129-100, but it was fans’ heckling of Ben Simmons that stole the show. Baseball is set to return after weeks of negotiations with a full 162-game schedule, universal DH, draft lottery, and other changes. Chicago Bears DE Khalil Mack is going to be traded to the Los Angeles Chargers for a pair of picks. The Indiana Hoosiers kept their NCAA Tournament hopes alive with a huge comeback victory over Michigan in the 2nd round of the Big Ten tournament. PLUS: Colin Kaepernick put out another workout video and without naming names, Jared thinks a couple of teams should probably take a look.