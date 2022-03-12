Who’s the favorite in the stacked AFC West? | You Pod to Win the Game
Yahoo Sports’ Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab discuss who should be the favorite to win the new-look AFC West. The Broncos traded for quarterback Russell Wilson. The Chargers added pass-rusher Khalil Mack. What moves will the Chiefs and Raiders make during free agency? Are Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs still the cream of the crop? Hear the full conversation on the You Pod to Win the Game podcast. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher or wherever you listen.