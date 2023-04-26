Favorite prospect for the Packers at 7 need positions entering 2023 draft

The Green Bay Packers will have 11 picks to use to patch holes on Brian Gutekunst’s roster during the 2023 NFL draft, which begins Thursday night with the first round, continues Friday night with the second and third round and ends Saturday with Rounds 4-7.

Can the Packers get help at positions like receiver, tight end, defensive line, edge rusher and safety?

Here’s a favorite prospect for the Packers at seven need positions entering the 2023 draft:

Wide receiver: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

An easy one. In a so-so receiver class, Smith-Njigba stands out as a slot dynamo who consistently separates from coverage and catches everything. While Christian Watson threatens deep, Smith-Njigba can control the middle of the field and terrorize corners in the short-to-intermediate areas. The Packers need weapons for Jordan Love, and it’s hard to imagine a more valuable one than a high-percentage, high-volume pass-catcher like Smith-Njigba. In the right situation, he’s going to catch 90-100 passes per season. But will he last to No. 13?

Fit: Immediate starting slot receiver

Where the Packers could get him: First round

Tight end: Luke Musgrave, Oregon State

Musgrave is an elite athlete with smooth movement ability, toughness after the catch, gigantic hands and quality experience blocking inline in the run game. Of all the tight ends in this draft class, Musgrave might have the best combination of receiving talent and physical ability at the line of scrimmage. There are shades of Travis Kelce here, both in athleticism and playstyle. The Packers need to take a big swing at the tight end position, and the upside with Musgrave is considerable. Getting him with one of the team’s two second-round picks would qualify as a big win.

Fit: Starting Y/F tight end

Where Packers could get him: Early Day 2

Offensive line: Braeden Daniels, Utah

The Packers struck gold with Zach Tom, an elite athlete with experience at left tackle and several other positions along the offensive line. Daniels has a similar profile. His RAS as a guard is 9.65, but he’s plenty athletic enough to start his career at tackle and the move around the line as needed. Daniels started games at Utah at left tackle, right tackle and left guard and rarely lost in pass protection (five sacks allowed over 1,400 career pass-blocking snaps, per PFF), and teams believe he has five-position potential in the NFL. Sound familiar? If one Zach Tom is good, two Zach Toms are better.

Fit: Swing tackle, position versatile

Where Packers could get him: Late Day 2/early Day 3

Defensive line: Zacch Pickens, South Carolina

Pickens has excellent size (6-3, 298), length (34.5″ arms), athleticism (9.19 RAS) and durability (started 32 straight games). The South Carolina captain is going to be an effective two-gapping player in a three-man front at the next level, and his quickness provides a real foundation of pass-rushing disruption. The Packers need more true three-down interior defenders after losing Dean Lowry and Jarran Reed. Pickens fits the bill.

Fit: Three-down defensive end

Where Packers could get him: Late Day 2/early Day 3

Edge rusher: Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

What’s not to like? Foskey has length (6-5, 82″ wingspan), athleticism (9.57 RAS), production (26.5 tackles for loss, 22.0 sacks over last two seasons) and durability (played in every game between 2020-22). He blocked punts (four) on special teams, created turnovers on defense (seven forced fumbles) and was voted a team captain at Notre Dame. Foskey is 22, checks all the boxes and would be a terrific prospect to begin developing behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Fit: Developmental/rotational edge rusher

Where Packers could get him: Day 2

Safety: Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State

The Packers need a safety they can either start right away or develop into a future starter in 2024. Johnson, a former corner with excellent all-around coverage ability and both the physicality and versatility of an NFL safety, looks like an ideal fit. While still playing to learn in the deep half, he can cover and fit the run from the slot, and he’s experienced doing a little bit of everything. His 54 starts at Iowa State are the most ever in the Big 12. Oh, and he’s one of the better overall athletes in the safety class. In terms of future starter potential, Johnson has one of the best profiles at the position in this draft.

Fit: Potential immediate starter at safety

Where Packers could get him: Late Day 2/early Day 3

Kicker: Jake Moody, Michigan

Moody made 53 of his 60 attempts over the last two seasons, including 29 total kicks and 10 over 40 yards in 2022. He also connected on a 59-yarder in the College Football Playoffs. The Packers are likely moving on from Mason Crosby and will need consistency. That’s a good description of Moody, the Lou Groza Award winner in 2021 and a two-time Big Ten pick. Back in 2007, the Packers got Crosby in the sixth round.

Fit: Starting kicker

Where Packers could get him: Day 3

