Favorite player-team fits in the 2023 NFL Draft & OBJ to the Ravens

Charles Robinson and Charles McDonald kick off the show by giving their reactions to WR Odell Beckham Jr. signing a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. Next, the duo attempt to break down which six teams have reportedly inquired about trading up to the third overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Later, Robinson and McDonald go through C Mac's top-five favorite player-team fits in the draft and how likely each fit is to become reality.

00:25 - Free agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. signed a one-year contract with the Baltimore Ravens. It's clear that the Ravens made this move to sway QB Lamar Jackson, and it appears to have worked. Jackson seems pleased with the addition, and if OBJ can stay on the field, he could be a big upgrade to a Baltimore offense that lacks playmakers outside of the quarterback position.

16:25 - A report surfaced that six NFL teams have inquired about trading up to the third overall pick. The duo attempt to determine which six teams they were and put forth some potential trade scenarios that would get the deal done. Could a team further back in the draft like the Minnesota Vikings or Tennessee Titans make a huge move to get their new QB? What would make it worth it for the Arizona Cardinals?

32:20 - Charles McDonald's favorite fit for QB C.J. Stroud is the Carolina Panthers. How likely is it that Stroud goes first overall?

37:25 - Tyree Wilson to the Atlanta Falcons? They need help along the defensive line, but Robinson isn't sure that drafting Wilson in the top ten is good value.

41:20 - Peter Skoronski to the Chicago Bears? This pick makes all too much sense given Skoronski's Chicago connection and his ability to play anywhere along the offensive line.

46:15 - Will Anderson to the Cardinals? New head coach Jonathan Gannon needs weapons on defense, and Anderson is the obvious fit if Arizona doesn't trade back.

50:15 - Zay Flowers to the Los Angeles Chargers? The Chargers need more speed on offense, and Flowers would round out a very solid group of weapons for QB Justin Herbert.

Dec 13, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (3) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

