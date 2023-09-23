Your favorite Penn State football White Out? Here are the top 8 moments ...

It has been called the greatest atmosphere in college football.

The Penn State football annual White Out game began 19 years ago as an idea to perk fan interest during the program's roughest on-field stretch in modern history.

It has morphed into one of the nation's top prime time sports events, continuing with Saturday's Top 25 match with the Iowa Hawkeyes.

Oct. 8, 2005: No. 16 Penn State beat No. 6 Ohio State, 17-10, in the first primetime white out at Beaver Stadium (though it was just the student section). Tamba Hali sacked Troy Smith (pictured), forcing a fumble that Penn State recovered to seal the win. The Nittany Lions finished the season 11-1 and won the Orange Bowl, but missed out on the BCS Championship Game and finished No. 3 in the polls.

The mixing of ingredients makes it unique: the second-largest stadium in the nation, a vast, orchestrated student section and, of course, the color choice. (Only white shimmers under stadium lighting, almost blinding).

Throw in white hand-shakers, pyrotechnics and pumped-in music, and the place seems to vibrate from beginning to end.

Here's our ranking of the most memorable White Out moments:

8. Timeout before opening play vs. Michigan, 2019

The Penn State crowd signaled their White Out power immediately.

They got so loud that the Wolverines' offense, backed up against the 20,000-strong student section, called off its first play of the game as it prepared for the snap.

It was the perfect TV moment to showcase the magnitude of the White Out.

7. Derrick Williams kickoff return vs. Illinois, 2008

The No. 22 Fighting Illini had just gotten close with a field goal to start the fourth quarter.

Enter Derrick Williams on this rain-soaked night.

A year after breaking open a White Out win over Notre Dame, he went about clinching this one.

He fielded the kickoff on the 4 yard line and proceeded to eviscerate the Illinois coverage team, weaving and running free for the decisive score. It was the finishing touch on his career-night, with more than 200 all-purpose yards and three touchdowns.

6. Trace McSorley to KJ Hamler vs. Ohio State, 2018

Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler breaks free from the Ohio State defense to score a touchdown during their game in 2018 at Beaver Stadium.

"They'll never catch him!"

That's the TV play-by-play call as KJ Hamler turned the ordinary into the heart-revving, accelerating in front of the record-setting Penn State crowd, a national audience — and past the highly-regarded Ohio State defense.

It ended up as one of the longest scoring plays in Penn State history.

The Lions were leading only 6-0 at the time and were backed up to their own goal line. Just looking for room to work, quarterback Trace McSorley flipped the ball to Hamler cutting across the middle, left to right.

Before you knew it he was in a foot race to the end zone, covering all 93 yards.

5. Saquon Barkley vs. Michigan, 2017

Penn State's Saquon Barkley carries a reception against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA Division I college football game Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, at Beaver Stadium. The No. 2 Penn State Nittany Lions defeated Michigan 42-13, improving their season record to 7-0.

Penn State's undefeated run continued for one more week with the penultimate performance from its Heisman Trophy candidate.

Saquon Barkley torched Michigan early and late.

Barkley revved the crowd just moments into the game by taking a direct snap, making a quick cut inside and outrunning the defense for a 69-yard score. A bit later, he scored again, this time turning the right corner and somehow eluding defenders along the sideline for a 14-0 lead.

But the most entertaining came deep in the second half as he put Michigan away for good. He lined up as a slot receiver, broke free of downfield coverage as he looked into the lights for the ball.

Trace McSorley hit him perfectly in stride — though the ball bounced in and out of his hands as he sprinted, as if too hot to hold.

He cradled it at the last moment, just as he crossed the goal line.

4. Derrick Williams punt return vs. Notre Dame, 2007

It wasn't even dark yet when the fireworks began in Penn State first full-stadium White Out.

The biggest stage certainly brought out the best in Derrick Williams.

Derrick Williams was a three-time White Out star at Penn State.

The Nittany Lions trailed Notre Dame, 7-0, near the end of the first quarter when their do-it-all star fielded a punt in the early-evening haze.

He nearly fumbled it away but quickly re-gained control, the hesitation proving both precarious and advantageous. When the initial tackler missed, Williams seemed to have everyone else on their heels.

He accelerated and began weaving through coverage for the igniting, 78-yard score.

The White Out crowd erupted.

A tradition was cemented.

3. Tambi Hali sack, fumble vs. Ohio State, 2005

The first white out game of any kind in prime time.

The victory for the undefeated Nittany Lions would announce their return to national prominence after four losing seasons in five years.

But this tight, 17-10 game would not be decided until the final two minutes. Ohio State was driving for a tying score when defensive lineman Tamba Hali broke free and hard off the right edge. (Go to the 14 minute mark below).

His backside hit landed so perfectly on Troy Smith that the QB pinwheeled end over end like a Charlie Brown cartoon.

The ball flew loose, Penn State recovered and ran out the clock.

2. Allen Robinson's catch vs. Michigan, 2013

Penn State's Allen Robinson makes one of the most memorable catches in Penn State history to help the Lions tie Michigan during a white out game in 2013. The Lions went on to win in four overtimes.

One of the top receivers in school history actually made two of the best grabs you will ever see on this drive.

His first often gets lost, the sideline tightrope he somehow pulled in with his Lions desperately trying to rally in the final moments against Michigan.

His second has become iconic.

Christian Hackenberg heaved long down the left side where Robinson timed his jump perfectly. He outstretched the defender to pull in the ball as he landed on the 1 yard line.

Penn State scored to tie it — eventually winning in four overtimes.

1. Marcus Allen's block/Grant Haley's return vs. Ohio State, 2016

Oct 22, 2016; University Park, PA, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions cornerback Grant Haley (15) reacts against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the fourth quarter at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Ohio State 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

One of the most iconic Penn State plays.

It sparked one of the most unlikely victories, the unranked Nittany Lions storming back from 17 points down in the second half to beat the No. 2 team in the nation.

It happened because Marcus Allen blocked an Ohio State field goal attempt with less than five minutes remaining. Good friend Grant Haley was right there to scoop up the fortunate bounce and run it back for a stunning touchdown.

This dramatic night catapulted the Lions into the Top 25 and led a nine-game win streak that wouldn't end until the Rose Bowl.

Frank Bodani covers Penn State football for the York Daily Record and USA Today Network. Contact him at fbodani@ydr.com and follow him on X, formerly known as Twitter, @YDRPennState.

