'My favorite part of the game': Oregon linebacker Troy Dye on 'Shout' tradition

Oregon senior Troy Dye discusses his love for the school's pre-fourth quarter tradition of playing "Shout" at Autzen Stadium. "The whole stadium just rocking, the team gets off the bench, everyone gets going: it's a tradition that probably will never die," the linebacker explains. Tune in Saturday, Sept. 7 at 4:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Networks as Dye and the Ducks look for their first win of the 2019 season against Nevada.

