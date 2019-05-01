Favorite Omaha Beach withdraws from Kentucky Derby: trainer

Washington (AFP) - Betting favorite Omaha Beach has withdrawn from the Kentucky Derby, trainer Richard Mandella told Churchill Downs track officials Wednesday, after a medical exam discovered an entrapped epiglottis on the horse.

The issue with the flap of skin at the back of the three-year-old colt's throat was found after a cough prompted a medical examination and forced him to be scratched from Saturday's lineup for the year's first US "Triple Crown" event.

Mandella, a 68-year-old Hall of Fame trainer who has seen horses run in the Derby but never a winner, looked to have his best chance in years with Omaha Beach, the 4-1 favorite when he drew the 12th starting post for the 1.25-mile (2km) dirt classic for three-year-olds in Louisville, Kentucky.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Omaha Beach's absence leaves Game Winner, which had been second-favorite at 5-1 odds, likely to become the new bookmakers' darling, the horse trained by two-time Triple Crown-winner Bob Baffert and set to start from post 16.

Baffert led American Pharoah to the Triple Crown of Kentucky Derby, Preakness and Belmont Stakes in 2015 and followed it up with Justify last year.

His other two entries would be the next-fancied horses in the race, 6-1 shots Improbable, starting from post five, and Roadster, launching from post 17.

Mandella has more than 1,750 victories as a trainer and Omaha Beach had wins over Baffert's beauties -- downing Game Winner in the Rebel Stakes on March 16 and Improbable in the Arkansas Derby on April 13.

Omaha Beach was to have been ridden by Mike Smith, last year's Triple Crown jockey with Justify, and was coming into the Derby on a three-race win streak.