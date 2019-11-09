Our favorite NFL Week 10 parlays and teasers

If you’re new around these parts, here’s the rundown of our friendly contest: Six members of our Covers Team are going head-to-head-to-head-to-head-to-to-head-to-head this season, providing their favorite “accumulator” for the weekly NFL odds. Picks must give at least a three-game parlay or three-game teasers (standard 6-point wiggle) for full-game spreads and totals this football season. Odds used will be our Covers Line (the ultimate industry consensus odds) at the time of publish.

A case of beer and bragging rights are waiting for the winner come Week 17, but until then the battle continues. On with the picks!

ANDREW CALEY, SENIOR PUBLISHING EDITOR (-1.2 units)

THREE-TEAM TEASER (+160)

KANSAS CITY-TENNESSEE OVER 43.5

ARIZONA-TAMPA BAY OVER 46

LOS ANGELES RAMS +2.5

My streak came to an end last week. But we're getting back in the win column Sunday. My boy Patty Mahomes is back and should carve up an overrated Titans pass D. The Cards and Bucs meet in a defense is optional battle. Lastly, the Rams are just better than the Steelers and are 4-0 ATS on the road.

LAST WEEK:

JACKSONVILLE +7.5❌

N.Y. JETS-MIAMI OVER 36.5✅

TENNESSEE-CAROLINA OVER 36✅

ROB HANSEN, ALERTS/SOCIAL MEDIA EDITOR (-6.4 units)

THREE-TEAM TEASER (+160)

BALTIMORE -4.5

DETROIT-CHICAGO UNDER 47.5

SEATTLE +12

This public service announcement is brought to you by being down 1,000,000 units heading into Week 10. Teasers suck when you hit two out of three every week! Here are this week's picks. Which ONE is the losing selection?

LAST WEEK:

JACKSONVILLE +7.5❌

SEATTLE +1✅

TAMPA BAY-SEATTLE Over 46.5✅

BRANDON DUBREUIL, HOST OF PROP SHOP PODCAST (-6.4 units)

THREE-TEAM TEASER (+160)

GREEN BAY +1

DETROIT +8.5

BUFFALO +8.5

I’m so good at getting two of these picks right each week. This week, I like Green Bay on basically the moneyline and give me the points betting against Mitch Trubisky and the clown show that is the Cleveland Browns.

LAST WEEK:

JACKSONVILLE +7.5❌

PITTSBURGH +7✅

DALLAS -1✅

JASON LOGAN, SENIOR INDUSTRY ANALYST (-0.3 units)

THREE-TEAM TEASER (+160)

ATLANTA +20

MINNESOTA-DALLAS OVER 42

MIAMI-INDIANAPOLIS UNDER 50

The Falcons are bad but are they 20 points bad? I see plenty of points in Vikes-Cowboys and not so many in Fins-Colts.

LAST WEEK:

DALLAS -1✅

CHICAGO-PHILADELPHIA UNDER 47.5✅

WASHINGTON-BUFFALO UNDER 42.5✅

ROHIT PONNAIYA, PUBLISHING EDITOR (-6.4 units)

THREE-TEAM TEASER (+160)

ATLANTA +20

KANSAS CITY PK

CAROLINA-GREEN BAY OVER 41

The Falcons have the same record as the Miami Dolphins, but they might honestly be the most talented 1-7 team in NFL history. With Patrick Mahomes expected to be back for the Chiefs they should be able to outscore a Titans side that has averaged fewer than 16 ppg since Week 1. And, over their last three games, Green Bay and Carolina have had two of the worst defenses in the league in yardage allowed.

LAST WEEK:

JACKSONVILLE +7.5❌

NEW ENGLAND +3❌

DETROIT-OAKLAND OVER 44.5✅

PATRICK EVERSON, SENIOR WRITER LAS VEGAS (-9 units)

THREE-TEAM TEASER (+160)

GREEN BAY +1

ARIZONA +10.5

SAN FRANCISCO PK

Love the Packers to bounce back strong after bad performance versus the Chargers. Kyler and the Cards should hang around. Then all the Niners have to do is win.

LAST WEEK:

SEATTLE -5✅

NEW ENGLAND -3❌

DENVER +3.5✅

