What are your favorite narratives heading into the Boston Celtics – Dallas Mavericks 2024 NBA Finals?

In the Boston Celtics’ impending 2024 NBA Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks, there is no shortage of storylines fans of either team can follow as an additional subplot. From the battle of the star duos to the prodigal sons returning home in Kristaps Porzingis and Kyrie Irving, there are a number of narratives that are so big they are nearly impossible to miss.

But others, such as the face off between a pair of oft-maligned head coaches in past season in Jason Kidd and Joe Mazzulla, or how to construct a contender in today’s NBA are a bit less evident to anyone but the most rabid of fans of either ball club.

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Celts of the Roundtable” podcast took some time on a recent episode to parse some of their favorites. Check it out for yourself in the clip embedded below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire