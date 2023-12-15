Favorite memories come alive through Christmas decorations

Dec. 14—I dragged the last tangled strand of lights out of the plastic tub. In the bottom, amid the detritus of decoration, the sawdust of so many hall-deckings in Yuletides before, there was something else: Several folded paper hearts, each the size of a fingerprint. They'd been outlined in pencil and quickly cut with scissors. Now they peppered the bottom of a box of lights, one of many. Our little girl had dropped them in there once upon a time and there they remained — little sprinkles of love adorning every corner of life. It made hauling the decorations out well worthwhile.

We each have our part to play in the domestic process. For anything appearance-related, my role is strictly confined to heavy labor and minor tediums. If it matters how it looks, I am to retrieve it from storage, tote it handily into place and get out of the way, which of course is just what I prefer. For our Christmas decorating, I bring the boxes of Christmas Stuff down from the attic, in from storage and out from hiding. I get the Christmas tree or trees up, in a stand and lit. Then I smartly retreat. My wife does everything else. I put the boxes away when she's done. The entirety of the project's real difficulty is left strictly in her hands. This may not be an equitable division of labor, but it's the one we use. So far we have made it through 23 Christmas decoratings this way.

As the years have passed, the number and variety of items to be hauled forth has increased. It's always interesting to see what makes the cut for the opening day roster from year to year, and which are banished back to the double A team in the corner of the attic.

These decorations are a time capsule we open every year. They're a visit with the kids who've grown up while life went on around us. There are handmade ornaments dating to church preschool, then a succession of others marking the long days through the short years between.

The little girl who cut out the paper hearts is away in college now and making a life of her own. She knows what she wants to do in the world and, in her mother's image and confident energy, she's avidly making it so. But she's also the little sprout whose flat-bottomed sandals pattered along beside me on so many adventures through imagination. In the sprinkling of these bits of paper I can hear her sing, "Twinkle, twinkle, little star" as I push her higher in a swing at Ballard Park. I can see her sitting beside me in a deer stand, entertaining me with questions on aspects of life I'd have never thought to ask. I can see her wearing a fluffy pink coat, reeling in a small bass from her grandfather's pond.

The memories are all interconnected. Many years on, I can see her at the stern of a 50-foot sportfisher off the Florida archipelago reeling in yellowtail snapper, or twanging a doe with a crossbow, or hiking through the Bighorns along a high mountain ridge. The grown up memories are treasures, as are they all. Like history itself, though, life is a very muddled thing to remember. It's not labeled by chapter with divisions that are clear. That's why these artifacts of Christmases past are so special. They're souvenirs of specific eras in lives not easily defined.

I picked up a few of the bits of paper and held them in my hand. The hearts were genuine but not careful. They were outlined in pencil and cut with any number of uneven sides. They were never meant to be perfect. They were mainly just meant to be. They are silent statements of love without condition. I put them back in the bottom of the box. I may see them again when we're putting stuff away for the season soon. Or I may not encounter them again for quite some time. I left them in there, though.

The archaeology of Christmas can usually be counted on to deliver, but it never hurts to salt the mine a little. I left the tiny paper presents for some future Christmas version of me.

