Our favorite Marcus Smart moments before his return to Boston

While he won’t be suiting up for his new ball club, former Boston Celtics veteran floor general Marcus Smart will be making his first return to TD Garden as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies on Sunday.

With that return, old memories are all but certain to come flooding back, so NBC Sports’ Chris Forsberg took some time on a recent episode of the “Celtics Talk” podcast to recall some of our favorite Marcus Smart memories of his time with the Celtics. A number of current Celtics players and coaches join in, giving us a unique window into the Flower Mound native’s time in Boston with the team.

The unbelievable comebacks, the improbable plays, and moments that will melt your heart are all there for the telling, and if you had not heard them all, or just want to hear them again, check out the clip embedded below.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire