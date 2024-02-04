What is your favorite Marcus Smart memory with the Boston Celtics?

Former Boston Celtics floor general Marcus Smart makes his return to TD Garden for the first time tonight after the Celtics traded him to the Memphis Grizzlies during the NBA’s 2023 offseason. Despite the fact that the Flower Mound native will not play in the game due to a finger injury he has been dealing with for a little while now, he will be in the building, and it is all but certain to be an emotional affair for all involved.

Will it be a potential trap game for the Celtics? How will they honor Smart’s time in Boston? And can the Celtics get the stink of losing to an undermanned Los Angeles Lakers squad at home off vs. the Griz without being disrespectful to Marcus?

CLNS Media reporters Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon gave a preview at Boston’s practice the day before and shared their favorite Smart memory on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire