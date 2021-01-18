Favorite Jon Rahm withdraws from The American Express

The betting favorite is out at The American Express.

Jon Rahm, who was listed at +600 odds by PointsBet Sportsbook, withdrew from the Palm Springs event on Monday, GolfChannel.com confirmed with the PGA Tour, which did not provide a reason for Rahm's WD.

Rahm was replaced in the field by Brandon Hagy.

After tying for seventh two weeks ago at Kapalua in his first event with Callaway equipment, Rahm skipped last week's Sony Open. He has made three career starts at PGA West, including winning in 2018 and placing solo sixth in 2019.