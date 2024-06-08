Favorite golf holes? Your picks and Fox 8’s own’s

*The above video is a flyover of Cleveland Metroparks’ Seneca Golf Course*

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Your picks for favorite golf holes in NE Ohio are in and you can see them below and the choices by Fox 8’s own on-air personalities.

From Little Mountain to Pleasant Valley, from Valley of the Eagles to Raccoon Hills late summer into early fall is one of the prettiest times to golf in this neck of the woods.

In no particular order.:

1.) Todd Meany, Valley of the Eagles 14th hole: Fox 8’s Todd Meany tees off first. His favorite is the 14th hole at Valley of the Eagles in Elyria. This 306-yard par 4 has it all with water down the entire left side of the fairway and once you’re far enough down the fairway you make a 90-degree left turn and try to knock it on an island green.

2.) Kenny Crumpton, Pine Hills 18th hole: Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton is ‘Kickin’ it’ at Pine Hills in Hinckley where his favorite is the #18 420-yard par 4. Even if you hit a long tee shot over water, or play your tee shot safer but shorter, water is a threat down the right side, especially since the fairway slopes toward the water.

3.) Jenn Harcher, StoneWater 7th hole: Fox 8’s Jenn Harcher’s favorite is the scenic #7 at StoneWater in Highland Heights. This par 4 plays 332 yards. Instead of a description, the aerial shot above tells the story of this challenging yet fun golf hole. Numerous PGA stars have teed it up at StoneWater.

4.) David Moss, Punderson State Park 8th hole: The One Tank Trip host David Moss picked one of the most challenging golf holes in Northeast Ohio. Hole #8 at Punderson State Park in Newbury Township is a 411-yard par 4 that bends left to right and the fairway gets even more narrow in a landing area before a large pond protecting a smaller green.

“It’s a thing of beauty with a ravenous appetite for Titleists,” Moss said.

5.) Alexis Walters, Avalon Lakes 9th hole: Don’t let the pretty water fountain fool you, this is a tough golf hole with bunkers, ponds, and a winding fairway. Fox 8’s Alexis Walters chose the 9th hole which is a 344-yard par 4 at Avalon Lakes Golf Course in Warren. This course is a Pete Dye design. A legendary golf course architect.

6.) Scott Sabol, Ridge Top Golf Course 18th hole: Of course, Fox 8 meteorologist Scott Sabol plays golf in all types of weather. His favorite is the 18th hole at Ridge Top Golf Course in Medina. This par 3 plays 122 yards from the white tees and 140 yards from the blue tees. You have to draw your tee shot through a narrow tree line.

7.) John Sabol, Raccoon Hill Golf Club 13th hole: Fox 8’s John Sabol picked the 13th hole at Raccoon Hill Golf Club in Kent. Talk about a sharp dogleg right. About 325 yards from the white tees. John must be a big hitter because he plays this 450-yard par 5 from the blue tees.

8.) Gabe Spiegel, Ridgewood 13th hole: Fox 8’s Gabe Spiegel chose the longest golf hole on this list. The par 5 13th hole at Ridgewood in Parma is a PGA like 615 yards from the blues and 575 from the white tees. Legendary golfer Arnold Palmer once played this golf course.

9.) Patty Harken, Sweetbriar’s Legacy Golf Course 6th hole: SkyFox’s Patty Harken favors the 6th golf hole which is a 334-yard par 4 at Sweetbriar’s Legacy Golf Course in Avon Lake. This aerial photo also tells the story of this scenic golf hole. Patty said she’d like it known it’s “not” her who sneaks a few delicious grapes from the vineyard on the par 3.

10.) Ken Carman, Tannenhauf Golf Club 6th hole: Fox 8’s Ken Carman chose the 6th hole at Tannenhauf Golf Club in Alliance. It’s a 524-yard par 5 where you tee off into a valley with a blind shot to the green then it gets tougher. The small green slopes from back to front and is protected by three bunkers.

11.) PJ Ziegler, Pleasant Valley 5th hole: Fox 8’s PJ Zeigler is a big fan of the 5th hole at Pleasant Valley in Medina. It’s a 419-yard par 4. You tee off from behind a small lake that opens up to a fairway protected by trees on both sides. Oh, and you have to hit over water twice to reach the green.

Drum roll please…here are some of your top choices for favorite golf holes.

Little Mountain in Painesville golf hole #18

Seneca/Furnace in Broadview Heights golf hole #9: Cleveland Metroparks had several courses chosen

Whiskyville Golf Course in Elyria golf hole #8 the Island Green

StoneWater Golf Club, seen here, in Highland Hills received picks for several golf holes as did Fowlers Mill

In no particular order.

Little Mountain #18

Fowlers Mill #4

Manakiki #10

Big Met #14

Pine Hills #16

Boulder Creek #12

Hilliard Lakes #9

Briardale #15

Ellsworth Meadows #10

Whiskyville #8

Seneca Metroparks Furnace Run #9

