Favorite first-round picks for Packers fans in PFF’s mock draft simulator

Green Bay Packers fans simulating the NFL draft appear to favor wide receivers in the first round.

Like so many other sites dedicated to covering the NFL draft, Pro Football Focus provides a mock draft simulator for fans to try their hand at being a general manager. But unlike others, PFF provides information on which teams are picking players the most in simulations.

Here’s a quick look at the current favorites for the Packers among potential picks in the first round:

Purdue WR Rondale Moore (17 percent)

Why is Moore such a fan favorite? He's a dynamic playmaker and athlete capable of solving two big needs. While Moore (5-7, 181) doesn't fit Green Bay's size thresholds at wide receiver, he's ideally suited to be a slot receiver and gadget weapon on offense, especially in Matt LaFleur's scheme, and he'd provide a Day 1 option at punt and kick returner. The Packers haven't drafted a receiver in the first round since 2002, but Moore could provide a dangerous new element on offense and special teams.

Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II (11 percent)

Cornerback is a favorite position in the first round for the Packers, even after bringing back Kevin King and Chandon Sullivan. This team needs competition for King and a long-term answer opposite Jaire Alexander, and Newsome – a feisty, athletic cornerback that looks like an ideal fit in the defensive scheme – is the favorite pick at the position for fans. Will he be available at No. 29? The Packers would probably pounce if he's still on the board. He's a good player and great athlete at a premium position.

LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr. (9 percent)

Packers fans like the idea of Marshall, who could be the complementary No. 2 receiver and deep threat most have coveted in the draft over the past few years. The LSU star caught 23 touchdown passes over the last two seasons and is experienced playing on the perimeter and in the slot. Throw in his size and elite athleticism and we have a strong fit for the Packers at receiver.

Florida WR Kadarius Toney (9 percent)

Maybe no pick in the draft has the potential for more pure fun in Green Bay than Toney, a truly dynamic player after the catch who could – like Rondale Moore – give the Packers an incredible new element on offense. His burst and ability to make something happen with the ball in his hands perfectly fits the slot/gadget role that is already built into the Packers offense.

Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman (8 percent)

Bateman playing a complementary role alongside Davante Adams in an offense quarterbacked by NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers might be one of the most appealing outcomes of the entire draft for the Packers. Bateman checks all the boxes. In Green Bay, he could be a star. In 2002, the Packers teamed Javon Walker with Donald Driver for Brett Favre. Nearly two decades later, Bateman could be the right first-round receiver to team with Adams for Rodgers.

