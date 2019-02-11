A new favorite has emerged to sign Bryce Harper, per oddsmakers originally appeared on nbcsportswashington.com

In the most bizarre Major League Baseball free agency in recent memory, stars Bryce Harper and Manny Machado remain without a team with less than two weeks until Spring Training starts.

Harper, who turned down a $300 million, 10-year contract from the Washington Nationals on the last day of the 2018 season, has given very few hints as to what cap he will be sporting on Opening Day. The 26-year old has met with over half a dozen teams during free agency, but his camp has yet to publicly announce his preferred destination.

Last week, the San Francisco Giants were the latest team to meet with the six-time All-Star. Now, they are the betting favorites to sign him.

According to the latest odds that the BetOnline AG sports book released Monday, the Giants have 1/1 odds to sign Harper.

Harper has history against the Giants, most notably during the 2014 NLDS against San Francisco. Although the Nationals fell to the Giants, Harper had the best postseason series of his young career, hitting .294 with three home runs in four games.

The San Diego Padres, another team that has made a late play into the Harper sweepstakes, have the second-best odds at 5/2. The Philadelphia Phillies, who seemed to be the heavy favorites to land their NL East rival star just a couple weeks ago, now have just the third best odds at 4/1.

Chances are slim for Harper to return to the Nationals, as Washington currently has 10/1 odds to re-sign their superstar.

While Harper's final destination is still uncertain, Vegas may know something that the general public does not.

