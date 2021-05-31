Breaking News:

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open following media boycott controversy

Who Will be the Favorite in the Belmont?

Matt Bernier
·4 min read

The third and final leg of the American Triple Crown will take place on Saturday afternoon at Belmont Park in Elmont, New York. Although there is no Triple Crown on the line this year, the mile-and-one-half Belmont Stakes may end up being the most competitive of the three legs of the 2021 Triple Crown, potentially creating an appetizing wagering opportunity. Given the anticipated full field and the nuance of the race, one of the more intriguing questions about the event is a simple one: who will be the favorite?

This weekend’s Belmont Stakes will not feature Medina Spirit, as his trainer, Bob Baffert, has been barred from entering horses at NYRA racetracks until further notice. While there will be no Kentucky Derby winner running this weekend, there will be a Preakness winner racing, as Rombauer enters the Belmont on the heels of a career performance for trainer Michael McCarthy. Although Rombauer owns the most prestigious victory of any of the competitors likely to race this weekend, there is a real scenario in which he does not even threaten for favoritism given the stature of this field.

The second choice in this year’s Kentucky Derby was the California import, Rock Your World. Trained by John Sadler, the son of Candy Ride was brilliant when winning this year’s Santa Anita Derby, leading to many handicappers identifying him as one of the most likely winners on the first Saturday in May. Unfortunately for his backers, Rock Your World was bumped hard once the gates opened, leading him to fall back to an unfamiliar position racing well off the pace. With a clean break and a more forward placement on Saturday, Rock Your World figures to be a horse who will take a great deal of money at the betting windows.

One of the more consistent horses of this crop is Hot Rod Charlie, who is another Southern California shipper. Trained by Doug O’Neill, the son of Oxbow finished third in the Kentucky Derby earlier this month, giving another strong account of himself. Combine that strong finish with his victory in the Louisiana Derby and third-place finish when beaten a neck by Medina Spirit earlier this year, and Hot Rod Charlie becomes a compelling entrant in Saturday’s Belmont Stakes. Despite his credentials, he seems like a colt unlikely to go off as the favorite in a spot like this.

Of the locally based runners, perhaps no horse makes more sense than Known Agenda. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Known Agenda was a “steam” horse headed into Louisville on the heels of an emphatic victory in the Florida Derby at Gulfstream Park. Much to the dismay of his connections – and anyone who intended on betting him in the Kentucky Derby – Known Agenda drew the dreaded #1 post in Louisville, essentially eliminating any chance he had at victory before the race even began. In the grand scheme of things, the son of Curlin ran credibly earlier this month, and there is no reason to believe he will not fire on Saturday given his trainer’s penchant for successfully preparing horses to handle the mile-and-one-half test of the Belmont. Another who offers plenty of intrigue, however, likely not enough to earn favoritism.

Other horses listed as potential runners for Saturday’s race include Rebel’s Romance, France Go de Ina, Bourbonic, Keepmeinmind and Overtook, all of whom have effectively zero chance of going to the post as the favorite. So, if it is none of these runners, then who?

Essential Quality.

Sent off as the 5/2 favorite in the Kentucky Derby, Essential Quality was forced to race wide every step of the way at Churchill Downs before rallying gamely to finish fourth, beaten by just over a length when all was said and done. Considering the trip he endured, the Brad Cox trainee ran an exceptional race. So exceptional, in fact, that it can be argued that Essential Quality ran the best race in the Kentucky Derby despite finishing outside of the top-three. Given the fact that he has been favored in five of his six lifetime starts along with the strong effort he put forth when last seen in the afternoon, there is every reason to believe Essential Quality will be the favorite in the 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes.

Recommended Stories

  • Philippines extends COVID-19 curbs in capital, ban on inbound travel from several countries

    Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday prolonged partial coronavirus curbs in the capital and nearby provinces until mid-June to contain infections that have been decreasing since hitting a peak in April. Religious gathering remain capped at 30% of venue capacity while dining in restaurants can operate at 20% in the capital region, an urban sprawl of 16 cities that is home to at least 13 million people, and nearby provinces. Daily COVID-19 cases in the Philippines averaged roughly 6,300 for May, down by a third from April, after the government reduced operating capacity of businesses and limited the movement of people.

  • Does ignoring robocalls make them stop? Here's what we learned from getting 1.5 million calls on 66,000 phone lines

    New research aims to give phone companies tools to help curb robocalls. Peter Dazeley/The Image Bank via Getty ImagesThe Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea More than 80% of robocalls come from fake numbers – and answering these calls or not has no effect on how many more you’ll get. Those are two key findings of an 11-month study into unsolicited phone calls that we conducted from February 2019 to January 2020. To better understand how these unwanted callers operate, we monitored every phone call received to over 66,000 phone lines in our telephone security lab, the Robocall Observatory at North Carolina State University. We received 1.48 million unsolicited phone calls over the course of the study. Some of these calls we answered, while others we let ring. Contrary to popular wisdom, we found that answering calls makes no difference in the number of robocalls received by a phone number. The weekly volume of robocalls remained constant throughout the study. As part of our study, we also developed the first method to identify robocalling campaigns responsible for a large number of these annoying, illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The main types of robocalling campaigns were about student loans, health insurance, Google business listings, general financial fraud, and a long-running Social Security scam. Using these techniques, we learned that more than 80% of calls from an average robocalling campaign use fake or short-lived phone numbers to place their unwanted calls. Using these phone numbers, perpetrators deceive their victims and make it much more difficult to identify and prosecute unlawful robocallers. We also saw that some fraudulent robocalling operations impersonated government agencies for many months without detection. They used messages in English and Mandarin and threatened the victims with dire consequences. These messages target vulnerable populations, including immigrants and seniors. Why it matters Providers can identify the true source of a call using a time-consuming, manual process called traceback. Today, there are too many robocalls for traceback to be a practical solution for every call. Our robocalling campaign identification technique is not just a powerful research tool. It can also be used by service providers to identify large-scale robocalling operations. Using our methods, providers need to investigate only a small number of calls for each robocalling campaign. By targeting the source of abusive robocalls, service providers can block or shut down these operations and protect their subscribers from scams and unlawful telemarketing. What still isn’t known Providers are deploying a new technology called STIR/SHAKEN, which may prevent robocallers from spoofing their phone numbers. When deployed, it will simplify traceback for calls, but it won’t work for providers who use older technology. Robocallers also quickly adapt to new situations, so they may find a way around STIR/SHAKEN. No one knows how robocallers interact with their victims and how often they change their strategies. For example, a rising number of robocalls and scammers are now using COVID-19 as a premise to defraud people. What’s next Over the coming years, we will continue our research on robocalls. We will study whether STIR/SHAKEN reduces robocalls. We’re also developing techniques to better identify, understand, and help providers and law enforcement target robocalling operations.This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sathvik Prasad, North Carolina State University and Bradley Reaves, North Carolina State University. Read more:Robocalls are unstoppable – 3 questions answered about why your phone won’t quit ringingRise and fall of the landline: 143 years of telephones becoming more accessible – and smartWhy are there so many suckers? A neuropsychologist explains Sathvik Prasad is a member of the USENIX association.Bradley Reaves receives funding from the National Science Foundation and the Office of Naval Research. This research was supported by in-kind donations from Bandwidth and NomoRobo. Reaves is a member of the Communications Fraud Control Association, ACM, IEEE, and the USENIX association.

  • The Best Biotech Stocks to Buy With $500

    You could get several great biotech stocks with an initial amount of $500 or less. Here are my picks for the best biotech stocks to buy with $500 right now. You can pick up one share of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: VRTX) for a little around $208.

  • Report: Seahawks among teams in trade talks for Julio Jones

    Atlanta can't trade All-Pro wide receiver Julio Jones until June 2, but the team continues to field calls from interested suitors.

  • Nonito Donaire still has that magic at 38 years old

    Nonito Donaire, 38, stopped Nordine Oubaali in four rounds to become the oldest bantamweight champ in history on Saturday.

  • PK Park is selected as one of the 16 regional sites for the NCAA baseball tournament

    Oregon's great season was rewarded Sunday night as the NCAA announced that Eugene would be an NCAA regional site for the baseball tournament.

  • Alex Cora returns to Houston and reckons with the biggest mistake of his life

    Red Sox manager Alex Cora returns to Houston with his Red Sox this week, a place that both helped make him and tarnish him as a manager.

  • Kentucky Mountain Laurel Festival blooms again, leading the way for festivals, events

    The popular Eastern Kentucky event drew thousands while making many feel “normal again.”

  • Man hospitalized after shooting in Sacramento, police say

    A man was hospitalized Saturday after a shooting in Sacramento, according to police. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. in the area of 19th and I streets, the Sacramento Police Department said. The man is in critical, but stable, condition, police said.

  • Phil Murphy took on New Jersey’s Democratic machine. Now he needs it to win.

    The ballot system is one of the most obvious examples of how Murphy has taken positions that threaten to alienate the progressives who have supported him.

  • Chase Elliott keeps it in the family with new spotter: He just fits into our group

    CONCORD, N.C. — New spotter, no sweat for Chase Elliott. After Eddie D‘Hondt‘s indefinite suspension from NASCAR earlier this week, Elliott and the No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports team were tasked with a quick-turn find for the open position in time for the Charlotte Motor Speedway race weekend. Elliott chose to keep it in the family, […]

  • Tour, players react to Osaka: Talking to media part of job

    Naomi Osaka’s declaration that she won’t participate in news conferences during the French Open was a natural, if slightly awkward, topic for discussion on a tournament media day already awkward by nature because it was conducted via video conference. “Me, I have no problems” dealing with journalists, Medvedev added as he responded to a query from a journalist in one of the afternoon's navel-gazing moments. Other players, including 13-time French Open champion Rafael Nadal and top-ranked woman Ash Barty, and the women's professional tennis tour said speaking to reporters is a requirement in their line of work.

  • Tennis-Serial French Open loser Medvedev looking to finally clear first hurdle

    World number two Daniil Medvedev has never won a match at the French Open, yet the Russian is feeling confident ahead of the claycourt Grand Slam, which starts on Sunday. Medvedev lost all his four first-round matches at Roland Garros since his debut in 2017 and has only one win to his name on clay this season. "I have to say coming here was my first practice yesterday, I was playing amazing so far," Medvedev, who will start his campaign against Kazakhstan's Alexander Bublik, told a news conference on Friday.

  • Tennis-Serena needs to be more creative, add variety to game - Wilander

    Serena Williams needs to be creative and add variety to her game if the 39-year-old American wants to tame the current power-hitters on clay, seven-time Grand Slam singles winner Mats Wilander told Reuters ahead of this week's French Open. The French Open, which starts on May 30, has been the least rewarding of the four majors for Williams, who won the last of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles at the Australian Open in 2017. Williams reached four Grand Slam finals in 2018 and 2019 but has failed to get past the last 16 at Roland Garros in her last three appearances.

  • Trailblazing coach Katie Sowers moving from 49ers to Chiefs

    No hard feelings from Super Bowl LIV, we hope.

  • 2021 stage points for the NASCAR Cup Series

    Every 2021 race, except the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway, is comprised of three stages — Stage 1, Stage 2 and the Final Stage. The Coca-Cola 600 added a fourth stage. Drivers who finish in the top 10 in Stage 1 and Stage 2 earn additional race points, with the winner of each stage […]

  • Tennis-WTA would welcome dialogue with Osaka, Nadal defends media

    LONDON (Reuters) -The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said it would welcome dialogue with world number two Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott press conferences at this year's French Open. Japanese player Osaka cited the impact on players' mental wellbeing for her decision, saying the nature of questions from journalists is like "kicking a person when they are down". While the 23-year-old has received some support, 13-times French Open champion Rafa Nadal and women's world number one Ash Barty believe players have a duty to address the media.

  • NBA: Celtics' Smart hopes for 'respectful' reception of Irving at Boston

    The conduct of fans has been an issue for the NBA this week, with five spectators hit with indefinite bans for "completely unacceptable" behaviour towards players and their families in separate incidents on Wednesday. Irving, who played for the Celtics from 2017-19, was quoted as saying by ESPN https://www.espn.in/nba/story/_/id/31512569/kyrie-irving-brooklyn-nets-plan-just-keep-strictly-basketball-upcoming-trip-boston on Tuesday he hoped, "there's no belligerence or racism going on ..." Smart said he wanted Celtics fans to be "very respectful" of all players.

  • It's about to get a little easier to trade Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson

    To be clear, no deal for either player is imminent. But if one was, NFL teams will soon be allowed to split the cap hits.