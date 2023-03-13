Who is favored to win March Madness 2023? Full NCAA Tournament odds
The chances of filling out a perfect NCAA Tournament bracket is an impossible task, but there are other ways for college basketball fans to beat the odds in March.
Between 67 games and tournament futures, March Madness is a marquee event for betting. The seeding makes it easy to find the favorites, but the tourney is famously home to Cinderella teams with a history of shaking things up.
Before the opening tipoff on Tuesday, here is a look at the favorites for the NCAA Tournament and each region.
Who is favored to win March Madness 2023?
It comes as no surprise that the four No. 1 seeds have the best odds to win it all, but the top spot does not belong to the overall No. 1.
Houston leads the pack with +550 odds, according to our partner, PointsBet. The Cougars are 31-3 on the season and saw a 13-game winning streak come to an end in the AAC Tournament championship game on Sunday. Kelvin Sampson’s squad was slotted as the No. 1 seed in the Midwest Region.
Next on board is Alabama, the overall top seed and No. 1 in the South Region, with +650 odds. Kansas, No. 1 in the West, has the third-best title odds at +800 and Purdue, the No. 1 in the East, is fourth at +1000.
Which team has the lowest odds to win March Madness 2023?
If you’re looking for a true Cinderella, go straight to the No. 16 seeds.
Four of the six No. 16 seeds have +100000 odds to win the national title: Howard, Southern Missouri State, Texas A&M-CC and Texas Southern. Those schools are also joined by No. 15 UNC Asheville for the lowest odds to win it all.
Northern Kentucky is the only No. 16 seed with better than +100000 odds. The Horizon League champions have +50000 odds and open their tournament journey against Houston on Thursday night.
Fairleigh Dickinson and Princeton are not on the board for PointsBet. Fairleigh Dickinson will play Texas Southern in a First Four matchup between No. 16 seeds on Wednesday, while Princeton will tip-off as a No. 15 seed against No. 2 Arizona on Thursday.
Full March Madness 2023 odds
From Houston on down, here are the full national title odds for 2023:
Houston: +550
Alabama: +650
Kansas: +800
Purdue: +1000
UCLA: +1200
Texas: +1400
UConn: +1600
Arizona: +1600
Gonzaga: +1600
Baylor: +2000
Marquette: +2000
Duke: +2200
Tennessee: +2500
Indiana: +3300
TCU: +3500
Creighton: +3500
Miami: +4000
Virginia: +4000
Kansas State: +4000
Kentucky: +4000
Saint Mary’s: +4000
Xavier: +5000
Texas A&M: +5000
Iowa State: +6000
Arkansas: +6000
Michigan State: +6600
Memphis: +7000
Maryland: +8000
San Diego State: +8000
West Virginia: +10000
Illinois: +10000
Iowa: +10000
Auburn: +10000
NC State: +15000
Providence: +15000
Penn State: +15000
Northwestern: +15000
Florida Atlantic: +15000
USC: +15000
Missouri: +15000
VCU: +15000
Boise State: +20000
Utah State: +20000
Pitt: +25000
College of Charleston: +25000
Kent State: +25000
Drake: +25000
Arizona State: +25000
Mississippi State: +25000
Oral Roberts: +25000
Iona: +30000
Kennesaw State: +50000
Vermont: +50000
Montana State: +50000
UC Santa Barbara: +50000
Northern Kentucky: +50000
Nevada: +50000
Colgate: +50000
Furman: +50000
Louisiana: +50000
Grand Canyon: +50000
UNC Asheville: +100000
Howard: +100000
Southern Missouri State: +100000
Texas A&M-CC: +100000
Texas Southern: +100000
Midwest Region odds
Houston has the best odds of any team to win its respective region at +145 in the Midwest. A fellow team from the Lone Star State is lurking, though, while No. 3 Xavier and No. 4 Indiana are in the mix.
Houston: +145
Texas: +350
Xavier: +750
Indiana: +1000
Texas A&M: +1200
Miami: +1400
Iowa State: +1500
Iowa: +2000
Auburn: +2500
Penn State: +2500
Mississippi State: +4000
Drake: +5000
Kent State: +7000
Pitt: +7500
Kennesaw State: +10000
Colgate: +25000
Northern Kentucky: +25000
South Region odds
Alabama has +185 odds to make it out of the South Region. No. 2 Arizona and No. 3 Baylor are next in the region and No. 6 Creighton jumped a couple spots past its seeding.
Alabama: +185
Arizona: +425
Baylor: +525
Creighton: +750
Virginia: +950
San Diego State: +1100
West Virginia: +1400
Maryland: +1600
Utah State: +3000
NC State: +4000
Missouri: +4000
College of Charleston: +6600
UC Santa Barbara: +8000
Furman: +10000
Texas A&M-CC: +15000
Southern Missouri State: +15000
West Region odds
Though Kansas is the region’s No. 1 seed and has higher national championship odds, UCLA is actually listed as the favorite to reach the Final Four out of the West Region. No. 3 Gonzaga and No. 4 UConn are also West contenders.
UCLA: +300
Kansas: +325
Gonzaga: +425
UConn: +500
TCU: +900
Saint Mary’s: +1100
Arkansas: +1800
Illinois: +2200
Northwestern: +3300
Boise State: +3300
VCU: +5500
Nevada: +7500
Arizona State: +8000
Iona: +10000
Grand Canyon: +10000
Howard: +20000
UNC Asheville: +20000
East Region odds
Purdue is a +250 favorite to win the East Region, followed by No. 2 Marquette at +425 and No. 4 Tennessee at +500. A couple of blue blood programs in No. 5 Duke and No. 6 Kentucky are next before No. 3 Kansas State rounds out the top six.
Purdue: +250
Marquette: +425
Tennessee: +500
Duke: +800
Kentucky: +900
Kansas State: +1000
Michigan State: +1300
Memphis: +1600
USC: +2000
Florida Atlantic: +2200
Providence: +2500
Oral Roberts: +7500
Louisiana: +8000
Vermont: +10000
Montana State: +20000
Texas Southern: +20000
