Favored teams dominate golf regional

Favorites at the Washington Regional for boys high school golf Thursday played like favorites, with Evansville North shooting a 3-over-par team score to overcome Bloomington South (and Happy Gilmore) for first place and Castle surviving a three-way battle for the third state finals qualifying spot over Gibson Southern and Jasper.

Northview bounced back from a disappointing sectional performance on Monday to place ninth — and ahead of both sectional champion Terre Haute North and Terre Haute South. The Patriots were one shot behind the Knights in 10th place while South placed 13th.

“I was pretty pleased with how our team played today,” said Northview coach Nick McCollum afterward. “To be able to go to that course and beat North and South is always a good thing.”

Northview’s Lane Notter and North’s Nathan Fields each shot 78 Thursday to pace the local contingent.

In a lot of competitions those scores would have put them in contention to advance, as would the 79 shot by North’s Connor Bishop and the 80s recorded by Northview’s Lincoln Pierce and Shakamak’s Mason Barton.

But six players Thursday shot even-par or better and the three advancing without their teams shot 68, 70 and 72.

“Lincoln Pierce and Ayden Green [82] really showed potential today. Very proud of how they played,” McCollum said. “Lane Notter did not have the day he wanted to have [after shooting 72 on Monday]. I’m very sad that’s how his season ended. But he never gave up and continued to fight until the very end.

“He will do great things at Wabash.”

“They played fine,” coach Chuck Payne said of his young Patriots. “We had two that broke 80, and that’s pretty good … [a score of] 330 is not that bad.”

Coach Chris Cassell of the Braves took the long view Thursday.

“We had another super-fun season,” the coach said. “The boys would like to have played better, but I had three coaches tell me today that we are their favorite team to get paired with. Always makes my day to hear that.”

* Team scores

* — Evansville North 291, Bloomington South 297, Castle 306, Gibson Southern 309, Jasper 311, Brownstown Central 319, Evansville Mater Dei 323, Vincennes Lincoln 324, Northview 329, Terre Haute North 330, South Knox 339, Forest Park 341, Terre Haute South 344, Heritage Hills 348, Bloomington North 348.

* Medalist

* — Caleb Scharr (J) 68.

* Individuals advancing without a team

* — Scharr, Peyton Blackard (GS) 70, Daymian Rij (GS) 72.

Northview (329)

* — Lane Notter 78, Ayden Green 82, Lincoln Pierce 80, Kamden Kellett 94, Jack Frederick 89.

Terre Haute North (330)

* — Connor Bishop 79, Nathan Fields 78, Abe Nasser 81, Noah Walker 92, Keegan Reddy 92.

Terre Haute South (344)

* — Peyton Turner 85, Nick Stewart 84, Nolan Mishler 90, Nick Cherry 92, Austin Cheek 85.

Playing as individuals — Mason Barton (Shakamak) 80, Blaise Newton (Shak) 101, Wyatt Barcus (Shak) 111.