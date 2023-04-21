Would you be in favor of trade that sends Trey Lance to Vikings? 'GMFB'
NFL Network's Jamie Erdahl shares if she would be in favor of a trade that sends San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance to the Minnesota Vikings.
The 49ers might have traded Trey Lance already if Brock Purdy was healthy.
The NFC has only one team with a projected win total above 11.
If he weren't injured, Purdy would be the starting quarterback for the 49ers.
A generational wideout. Two franchise QBs. A unicorn tight end. Other players who "probably would have been at the top of their position groups in this draft if they had been eligible." Next year’s class could be unforgettable.
The winner takes a 2-1 series lead after the teams split the first two games in Cleveland.
Nurse has been with the team in some capacity since 2013.
Charles Robinson and Jori Epstein kick things off by diving further into Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts' new massive extension and what that means for the Baltimore Ravens and QB Lamar Jackson. Next, they discuss the San Francisco 49ers and their QB Brock Purdy's latest comments when he spoke with Jori last week regarding his elbow surgery. They also address the rumors that the 49ers are looking to trade QB Trey Lance, and discuss what compensation it would take for other teams to acquire the young player. Later, Charles and Jori make one move (either through the draft, free agency or a trade) that would drastically improve each NFC team heading into the 2023 season.
If any team can relate to the uncertainty of the present being affected by the past, the Clippers need not look any farther than the Suns.
The Padres star went 564 games without playing an MLB game.
Young is a good sport about questions over his size, and his tape is undeniably strong. The Panthers have a week to decide if it's worth the next few years of their franchise.
Yahoo Sports NFL Draft expert Charles McDonald unveils his top 100 players ahead of next Thursday's first round.
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald wrap up their pre-draft positional preview series with a deep dive on the loaded tight end class as well as a quick look at the top offensive line prospects in this year's draft.
They've come this far, fighting back those who said revealing their experiences would never lead to Snyder selling.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon reveals his wishlist for the 2023 NFL Draft.
In November, the 18-year-old signed to play for coach Penny Hardaway at Memphis.
The Lakers star said he would never pay $5 to keep his blue check. It was still there Thursday.
Matt Patricia will be in the NFL this season.
The bill would ban athletes biologically born male from competing in girls' or women's sports at federally funded schools.
Juventus was penalized for alleged accounting misdeeds.
Why continue to keep playing a game of chicken — with the NBA, with your franchise and your teammates? Because he’s Draymond Green, for better or worse.