Out-of-favor Barcelona striker has a new plan to impress Flick

During the most recent season at FC Barcelona, the club did not get to make the most of their squad. A lot of important players were lost to injuries at different points, and their absence was felt. However, not every player who did not get a chance to play at Barcelona was denied due to injury.

Some players, like Vitor Roque, were denied that opportunity due to a lack of faith. The 19-year-old Brazilian forward saw that Xavi Hernandez did not trust him at Barcelona, at least not enough to let him become a regular part of the first team. However, the Barcelona forward now sees a way out of that position.

With Hansi Flick, Roque’s desire is to regain confidence and find a place for himself. The new Barcelona coach brings about the opportunity to start again, and the 19-year-old is willing to take that chance with both hands. That is why, according to SPORT, the player has a way of making that happen in his mind.

Over the last few weeks, the Brazilian forward has decided to cut his vacation short and has devoted his time to improving his physicality. He understands that the new coach at Barcelona values this particular trait and feature in his players, and that is why Roque is now focusing on developing that aspect of his game.

Working with his own physical trainers now, the 19-year-old is willing to sacrifice his own vacations to make that dream of his a reality. A dream that was left unfulfilled under Xavi, but one that could come to fruition at Barcelona now as per the player’s hopes and wishes.

While the club still believes a loan deal to be in the best interests of the player, Roque himself does not look at things with the same perspective as Barcelona. By working with former CE Sabadell physical trainer Pol Fosch, the 19-year-old Brazilian forward is focusing on doing daily sessions to improve his muscle mass, and increase his power while getting in shape.

He now aims to be in the best possible shape and physique of his career before the pre-season starts. Roque dreams of impressing Flick and the key to doing that, according to him, remains to work on his physicality so that the new Barcelona coach can assess him as a player worth handing an opportunity to.