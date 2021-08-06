These Faux Windows Made of Mirrors Can Brighten Up Any Space

Photo credit: Allie Provost



What to do with a room with no windows? Well, you can craft a faux option using LED lights paired with window treatments , wall decals, and even projectors . But if you’re looking for a method that’s a bit more built-in looking, mirrors are the way to go. Yes, you can DIY a faux window using mirrors, and it requires minimal effort. Plus, the mirror will help brighten up a windowless space or make a smaller room feel bigger.

To mock a window using mirrors, first figure out how big you want the piece to be and where you want it to hang (or lean!). Designer Kelsey Leigh McGregor of Kelsey Leigh Design Co. recently added a large one to a dining area in her client’s Oklahoma home to disperse a bright, airy feel throughout the first level of the house. The window-like mirror enhances that effect by reflecting the natural light coming in through the real windows in the space.

Photo credit: Emily Hart

If you’re thinking of crafting a smaller window of mirrors, designer Camila Pavone of Effortless Style Interiors created an inspiring one for her sister’s office . It was originally made for a windowless basement, and now the mirror-filled panes hang above the desk where her sister has been working for the last year and a half.

Photo credit: Allie Provost

Once you know what you want, you can either create the window panes yourself or buy them premade and fill them will mirrors. If you want to totally customize the shape and color, DIYing might be the way to go. If you’d prefer to invest in the window panes and only find mirrors to fit them, plenty of retailers including Etsy , Walmart , and Wayfair sell empty window panes. Or ,should you prefer to buy a mirror that already looks like a window, there are tons available from stores like Wayfair , West Elm , and Pottery Barn —all you’ll have to do is the hanging. See ya never, dark corners!

