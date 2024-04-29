FAU's Vladislav Goldin to join Dusty May at Michigan, pulls name out of NBA draft

FILE - Florida Atlantic's Vladislav Goldin (50) blocks a shot by Northwestern's Brooks Barnhizer (13) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2024, in New York.

Vladislav Goldin has withdrawn from the NBA draft and will join his coach from Florida Atlantic, Dusty May, as a graduate transfer at Michigan.

Goldin’s decision was first reported Monday by ESPN. The Michigan men’s basketball program reposted the news on its X account.

The 7-foot-1, 240-pound Goldin averaged 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game and shot 67% for the Owls last season. He had declared for the draft on April 2 but with the option to return to school. Goldin, who is from Russia, played one season at Texas Tech before transferring to FAU.

May was announced as Michigan's coach on March 24 after six seasons at FAU, which he led to the NCAA Final Four in 2023.

Goldin is the sixth player from the transfer portal to land at Michigan. The Wolverines fired fifth-year coach Juwan Howard on March 18 after an 8-24 season.

Meanwhile, Belmont's Cade Tyson announced on social media that he would transfer to North Carolina, where he will have two years of eligibility. Tyson averaged 16.2 points and 5.9 rebounds per game last season and he was second in Division I in 3-point shooting percentage at 46.5%.

