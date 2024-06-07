Fauroux named a finalist for USL player of the month

LEEDSBURG, Va. (DC News Now) — Loudoun United has won three matches in a row, all by way of a shutout and leading the charge has been goalkeeper Hugo Fauroux.

The United Soccer League announced Thursday Fauroux is one of four finalists for the USL player of the month for May. Fauroux posted three clean sheets during the month of May. The club hasn’t given up a goal in 303 minutes of action.

Loudoun United will be back in action next Friday, June 14th as they host the Las Vegas Lights at 7pm.

