Faulkton Area falls just short of school's first-ever state football title

VERMILLION — Top-seeded and second-rated Avon went down to the wire to hold off second-seeded and top-rated Faulkton Area 32-30 in the state Class 9B football championship Thursday in the DakotaDome.

The back-and-forth affair wasn't over the Pirates (10-2) knocked down a fourth-down pass near the end zone with 1:14 remaining. The knock down came one play after a potential game-winning TD pass by the Trojans (10-2) was nullified by an penalty (ineligible receiver down field).

Avon knelt down twice and ran out the final seconds to win its sixth state football title and first since 2013.

"It was a tough game. Congrats to a great Faulkton team," Avon coach Justin Lukkes said, "Congrats to our team for getting it done."

Avon running back Aziah Meyer heads outside as Faulkton Area's Spencer Melius pursues during the state Class 9B football championship on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023 in Vermillion's DakotaDome. Avon won 32-30.

As has been the case through the season, the Pirates used a powerful running to pull out the victory. Running out of their vaunted wishbone attack, Avon ran the football 50 times for 299 yards and four touchdowns.

After Faulkton Area scored first on Layne Cotton's 32-yard touchdown pass to Charlie Deiter with 6:32 left in the first quarter, Avon rebounded to take the lead on Paxton Bierema's 14-yard touchdown run on the first play of the second quarter and pulled ahead on Aziah Meyer's 73-yard TD jaunt with 2:16 left in the half.

The Trojans tied the game at 16 on Garrett Cramer's 73-yard scoring jaunt with 1:01 left in the half and had to feel good about getting the ball to start the second half.

Things didn't work out for Shayne Geditz's Trojans when Bierema intercepted Cotton's pass and gave Avon the ball at Faulkton Area's 24-yard line. Landon Mudder then dashed 13 yards to the end zone and Bierema's conversion pass to Trace Pelton made it 24-16 in favor of Avon.

The Trojans again answered, this time getting a 37-yard screen pass to Cotton to Deiter with 7:06 showing in the third quarter. Cotton was stopped short on the conversion and Avon gave itself a two-score advance when Bierema found the end zone on a 3-yard run and Tyler Tjeerdsma added the conversion run early in the fourth quarter.

Faulkton Area appeared done, but Cotton found Cramer on a 66-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-13 with 5:48 left and then added the conversion to make trim Avon's lead to 32-30.

Deiter's fumble recovery at the Faulkton Area's 37 gave the Trojans one more chance with around four minutes remaining. The Trojans marched inside Avon's 20-yard line and faced another fourth-down play when Cotton evaded of handful of rushers and found an open Cramer on a touchdown pass with 1:21 left. The play was wiped out by the penalty and after Cotton's last-ditch pass to the end zone fell incomplete, Avon began its celebration.

Meyer, who earned the Joe Robbie MVP Award and the Outstanding Back Award in the game from the South Dakota Football Coaches Association, finished with 177 yards rushing on 24 carries. Mudder added 66 yards on nine attempts for the Pirates, who completed only one pass for 24 yards. Landon Thury was named the game's Outstanding Lineman.

Faulkton Area outgained Avon 354-323, getting 158 yards rushing and 196 passing. Cramer ran nine times for 85 yards and Tristan Baloun seven for 10. Cotton ran for 33 yards and completed nine of 19 passes. Deiter caught three passes for 80 yards and Cramer two for 78.

Al'Shamon Gunter made 10 tackles and Meyer nine for Avon. Cotton and Deiter each had 10 tackles, Lincoln Dikoff nine and Baloun eight for Faulkton Area. Cotton intercepted a pass and Deiter and Gus Kopecky each recovered fumbles.

