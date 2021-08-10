‘Fauda’ Actress Moran Rosenblatt Inks With A3 Artists Agency & Cavalry Media

EXCLUSIVE: Moran Rosenblatt, who is known for her breakout role as Anat Moreno in Netflix’s Fauda, has signed with A3 Artists Agency and Cavalry Media.

<img class=" wp-image-1202561233" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png" alt=". - Credit: Cavalry Media" width="241" height="78" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png 441w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=150,49 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=300,97 300w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=60,19 60w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=352,114 352w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=110,36 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=285,92 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/02/cavalry.png?resize=320,104 320w" sizes="(max-width: 241px) 100vw, 241px" />Cavalry Media

More from Deadline

The Tel Aviv, Israel native has been a staple in the country’s film and TV industry since winning Best Actress at the Jerusalem Film Festival for her 2011 role in the thrilling feature drama Lipstikka for which she was also nominated by in the Best Supporting Actress category by the Israeli Film Academy.

<img class=" wp-image-1234594748" src="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?w=296&h=166&crop=1" alt=". - Credit: A3 Abrams Artists Agency" width="186" height="104" srcset="https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg 1000w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=150,84 150w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=300,169 300w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=600,338 600w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=125,70 125w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=660,370 660w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=910,511 910w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=681,383 681w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=450,253 450w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=250,140 250w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=380,212 380w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=296,166 296w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=248,139 248w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=200,112 200w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=270,152 270w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=60,34 60w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=352,198 352w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=110,62 110w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=285,160 285w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=320,180 320w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=640,360 640w, https://deadline.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/A3-Abrams-Artists-Agency-.jpg?resize=800,450 800w" sizes="(max-width: 186px) 100vw, 186px" />A3 Abrams Artists Agency

Story continues

She will next be seen starring as detective Tali Shapira in Netflix’s new thriller series Hit & Run before returning to season four of Fauda.

Rosenblatt won Best Actress in 2015 by the Israeli Film Academy for the drama Wedding Doll. She also won best actress at the LGBT Film Festival in Tel Aviv.

She continues to be repped in Israel by Yitzug 1 Artists and Creators

For legal, Rosenblatt is repped by Eric Feig Entertainment and Media Law.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.